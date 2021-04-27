The Ada High School boys track team finished sixth at the Dorsey Reirdon Relays last week on the AHS campus.
Ada totaled 68 points, just one behind fifth-place Mannford who finished fifth with 69 points.
Ardmore won the event with a score of 125 followed by Duncan at 111 and Durant at 101.
Byng finished seventh with 43 points.
In the girl’s division, Byng finished fifth with 64 points and the Lady Cougars were eighth with 10 points.
Ardmore won the girls title with 142 points, Mannford was a distant second at 118 while Durant was third at 93.5.
ADA BOYS
Follow are the Ada boys’ results from the Dorsey Reirdon Invitational.
• Andrew Hughes won the high jump with a mark of 6’06”
• Levi Lail captured the gold in both the Discus throw and the Shot Put. In the Discus, Lail won with a toss of 137’00”. Peyton Holland of Atoka was second at 122’05.00”. In the Shot Put, Lail’s winning throw measured 45’.00.00”. Holland was second at 43’02.00”.
• The Ada 4x100 Relay team finished second with a time of 45.31.
• The Ada 4x200 Relay squad finished third with a time of 1:34.49. Wewoka’s runners were second with a time of 1:34.
• George Maddox got a Top 10 finish in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:17.57.
• Kendre Grant placed six in the 200 Meter Dash in 24.38.
• Ada’s 4x400 Meter Relay placed fourth with a time of 3:39.97.
• Devon McCollister of Ada placed ninth in the Long Jump with a leap of 17’10.50”
ADA GIRLS
Follow are the Ada girls’ results from the Dorsey Reirdon Invitational.
• Freshman Rylynn Truett recorded a 10th-place finish in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:46.41.
• KLynn Brown finished 10th in the Long Jump with a leap of 13’02.00”.
• Junior Jaiden Stevenson was second in the Shot Put with a heave of 34’09.00” and was fifth in the Discus Throw at 1:08”.06.00”
BYNG BOYS
Follow are the Byng boys’ results from the Dorsey Reirdon Invitational.
• AJ Gustin, Harley Cobb, Baylor Ward and Lawrence Coleman finished fifth in the 4x800 Meter Relay with a season-best time of 8:57.60.
“We still aren’t where I want us to be on this relay, but we are moving in the right direction,” said Byng head coach Josh Sawyer.
• Will Vogt finished second in both the 110 Meter Hurdles and the 300 Meter Hurdles. He finished with a time of 19.70 in the 100 Meter Hurdles and registered a time of 46.72 in the 300 Meter Hurdles. Kaleb Hoffman of Durant won the 100-meter race in 18.92 and Mayson Thiebaud of Duncan won the 300-meter race in 46.63.
“Will is starting to figure out the hurdles and put down some pretty fast times. We still have some minor things to tweak, but he’s improving every week,” Sawyer said.
• Byng dominated the 3200 Meter Run with four runners finishing in the Top 10. Harley Cobb finished third in 10.14.73, AJ Gustin was fourth in 10:38.42, Lawrence Coleman was fifth in 11:19.76 and Nathan Cain landed in the ninth spot at 12:41.79.
“Harley Cobb and AJ Gustin ran personal records in the 3200,” Sawyer said.
• AJ Gustin settled in the No. 5 spot in the 400 Meter Dash in 54.61.
• In the 1600 Meter Run, Byng had three entrants finish in the Top 6. Harley Cobb was third in 4:50.71, AJ Gustin was fifth in 5:00.12 and Lawrence Coleman was sixth in 5:01.12.
“AJ was a little dead after running the 400 in personal-record time but roughed out a strong performance in the 1600. Harley and Lawrence both ran personal best times,” Sawyer said.
BYNG GIRLS
Follow are the Byng girls’ results from the Dorsey Reirdon Invitational.
• The 4x800 relay team consisting of Rosie Coleman, Cadence Carlos, Deesa Neely and Brylee Baird captured first place in 10:16.98. Noble was second at 10:35.72.
“We competed strong. Our girls 4x800 relay ran a season-best time of 10:16. We were only eight seconds off of our school record. Breaking that record has been our goal all year,” Sawyer said. “We are closing in on it and starting to fire on all cylinders.”
• Kaylee DeAngelis finished fourth in the 100 Meter Hurdles with a time of 19.06. Jaaliyah Lewis just edged her out for third in 19.04.
• In the 1600 Meter run, Carlos did it again. She broke her own school record she set in Byng’s previous meet by five seconds with a time of 5:32.57. Rosie Coleman was third in 5:52.82 and Brylee Baird was fifth in 6:01.54. Kylee Smith settled for 13th in 6:28.34.
“Cadence is starting to figure it out and starting to run fast times at the right time. She controlled the race from the gun and never looked back,” Sawyer said. “Rosie struggled midway through the race, by toughed it out and made her move on the last lap to finish third with Brylee Baird not far behind in fifth.”
• In the 3200 Meter Run, Carlos earned the gold medal with a time of 12:37.37. Deesa Neely was third in 13:20.32 and Smith was fourth in 13:43.74. Peyton Carson of Mannford snuck in the second-place spot in 12:37.56.
“Cadence ran a smart and tactical race. She stayed behind Peyton Carson until the last two laps and then she made her move and took control of the race,” Sawyer said. “Deesa and Kylee both ran smart and worked their way from the back of the pack to third and fourth by the end of the race.”
• In the 800 Meter Run, Coleman was fifth with a time of 2:35.60 and Baird was eight in 2:40.25.
