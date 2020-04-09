Horning: This should be the last straw for Gundy

NORMAN — It’s difficult to pick a favorite line. It is difficult to decide to laugh because it’s hilarious or be furious because whenever he ventures beyond football, Mike Gundy embarrasses the university and state that produced him.
Hard to know, but let’s begin with some of the lines he spouted during a Tuesday teleconference, one in which, trying to tackle the coronavirus, he outlined a plan to be back on the field by May 1, an outlook that yet again proved how dangerous a little knowledge can be.
“How fast that can happen based on the tests that are available, I can’t say right now,” Gundy said. “We have to have a plan, and the plan right now is for them to start on May 1. It might get backed up two weeks, I don’t know, I can’t make that call, but if it does, we’ll start with the employees of this company, the ones that come in this building, then we’ll bring the players in, and slowly but surely we’ll test them all in.”
My favorite part?
“It might get backed up two weeks, I don’t know.”
Priceless.
My second favorite part.
Oklahoma State football is a “company.”
Beautiful.
Gundy has a solid history of speaking about things about which he has no clue.
Two seasons ago, he hit for the idiocy cycle, forbidding questions about Cowboys to have entered the transfer portal at the cost of media losing access to his players, as well as forbidding the reporting of his forbidding, backing it up with the same threat.
He then went on a rant about Twitter, claiming, “It’s a platform for people that are sitting at home drawing an unemployment check,” simultaneously mocking people who might be out of work, conveniently forgetting about 112,000 people who followed him on Twitter.
Finally, he questioned the wisdom of players having a transfer portal option, blaming “liberalism” for allowing athletes to believe “I can just do what I want and I don’t have to really be tough and fight through it,” as though he, himself, had never played footsies with other college football programs, which he totally has.
This time, however, he proved not to be a hypocrite or a two-faced mocker of those less fortunate than himself, nor a critic of “liberalism” because it might dare to open a closed system that had perpetually served coaches rather than players.
No, this time, he was all right with putting a whole bunch of people’s lives at risk.
He was asked about older people who work in Oklahoma State’s football offices, who might not be as impenetrable as his players.
“Maybe they don’t come back, but the majority of people in this building, who are healthy … and certainly the 18-, 19-, 20-, 21- 22-year-olds that are healthy, the so-called medical people saying the herd of healthy people that have the antibodies may be built up and can fight this,” Gundy said. “We all need to go back to work.”
If you can unwind that word jumble, congratulations.
Also, “so-called medical people.”
Perfect.
But the money quote?
The best one, which is to say the worst one, is this one:
“In my opinion, if we have to bring our players back, test them, they’re in good shape, they’re all 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22 years old and they are healthy. A lot of them can fight it off with their natural body, the antibodies and the build that they have,” Gundy said. “There’s some people that are asymptomatic. If that’s true, then we sequester them, and people say that’s crazy. No, it’s not crazy, because we need to continue to budget and run money through the state of Oklahoma.”
Sorry, no punchline for this one, because this one should get him fired. Oklahoma State and the state itself should be done with him.
Because healthy athletes are likely to be able to run through the virus, we should therefore get them back together and, should they contract the virus, hey, no problem, because “a lot of them can fight it off with their natural body,” and, anyway, “it’s not crazy because we need to continue to budget and run money through the state of Oklahoma.”
Huh?
His players are pawns in service of a bottom line?
This is stuff that should have every single Oklahoma State football player in the transfer portal. This is stuff that should lead his next media session to begin with this question:
“Why are you such an embarrassment to yourself, your school and your state?
That or just go with, “Uh, yeah, Mike, just what the hell is your problem?”
It’s not enough, but Oklahoma State quickly sought to distance itself from Gundy’s idiocy, recklessness and willingness to put money — he made $5.1 million last year — in front of the health of the young men he purports to lead.
“Everyone wants to return to some degree of normalcy as soon as possible,” said the school, via an issued statement. “As for Oklahoma State University, we will adhere to the advice of public health experts who are making informed decisions in the best interest of the citizens of our nation and state based on sound scientific data.
“We will also abide by the federal and state mandates as well as Big 12 guidelines. We will not compromise the health and well-being of our campus community. This virus is deadly and we will do our part at Oklahoma State to help blunt the spread.”
No, but your football coach, who gets paid more than everybody else at your university, would be more than happy to compromise the health and well-being of everybody else at your university.
That, or he’s just the most dangerously dumb guy any of us know, and how can that guy be allowed to lead student-athletes, anyway.
You may let him try.
But he can’t.
He’s done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.