Hopkins dominates for MSC in World Series opener

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — It took a bit for the offense to shake off some rust but Alexa Hopkins was lights out in the pitching circle from the start as top-ranked Murray State cruised past Independence Community College, 8-0, in the opening round of the NJCAA Division 2 World Series on Tuesday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Hopkins struck out the first eight batters of the game on the way to a two-hit complete game gem, improving her record to 21-0 on the season. The sophomore catalyst finished with 12 strikeouts and no walks, needing only 73 pitches in six stress-free innings of the squad’s 39th run-rule victory of the season.
The Lady Aggies improved to 57-0 on the season and will next meet 12th-ranked Kirkwood Community College from Cedar Rapids, Iowa at 1 p.m.today in second round action.
Facing their first live competition in 11 days, the high-powered Murray State offense sputtered through the first three stanzas without a hit. But the second time through the batting order proved to be a different story as they took advantage of Independence wildness.
Chesnie Hewitt opened the fourth frame with a single and the Lady Aggies quickly loaded the bases on a bunt by K.J. Morgan and walk to Shallen Mershon. Abby Beck drew the first RBI of the game on a walk and Murray State tacked on two more when the Lady Pirates misplayed an infield pop up.
They kicked into offensive overdrive in the fifth inning, plating four runs with a pair of hits sandwiched around three walks. Beck delivered the first double to drive in one but Rayna Rock had the big blow with a slicing double that knocked in three for a 7-0 edge.
The eventual game-ending run in the sixth stanza came following four walks, the final of which came to Kenzie Tuck for the RBI.
In total, the Lady Aggies made the most of 10 free passes, needing just the three hits.
