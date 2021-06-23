Honestly, Presti could make Thunder's plans much more clear

NORMAN — Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti is forever interesting, utterly skilled at his job and careful with his words.
Careful not to misrepresent, not to say something that can’t possibly be, not to lie. Which is not to say he makes it easy, either.
There are always tea leaves and lines to be read between, making his annual exit interview must-see reading, at least, and a fine thing to revisit one day after the Thunder traded Al Horford and Moses Brown to Boston, getting former All-Star Kemba Walker and the 16th pick in the coming draft in return.
Walker has two years and almost $73.7 million remaining on his contract and next season, should he don a Thunder uniform rather than be dealt before getting the chance, he would share the court with Shai Gilgeous-Gilgeous Alexander, take his cues from Gilgeous-Alexander and defer to Gilgeous-Alexander, a player who’ll be making about $29 million less than him.
Yet, presuming Walker can handle playing second fiddle, a backcourt that includes him, Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort might be really, really good and a team with a backcourt like that, along with a pair of top-five and the 16th picks in the coming draft, which the Thunder could wind up with, could be pretty good, too.
Good enough, at least, to try winning now and, given all the future first-round picks the Thunder still claim — 16 over the ‘22-’27 drafts — to try winning now without mortgaging winning in the long term, too.
Now, let’s take a look at what Presti said back on May 20.
“We want to be honest with our fans, and we have been for a very long time about the path ahead,” he said. “With no apologies, no excuses, we have our own history, we’re our own best example of what can take place in Oklahoma City, but we also need to be realistic about the fact that it’s probably not going to happen overnight. We accept that.
“What we can’t do is act irrationally, emotionally or fall into convenient storylines that are really based upon the bias of what we’d like to see happen. We have to be pragmatic, we have to be adaptable and we’re going to do just that.”
Those scared to death the Thunder might be falling into convenient storylines can rest easy. As for the rest of us …
Huh?
Leading with the want to be honest, Presti followed with a word salad that, no matter what course OKC may choose, you’ll never be able to use those words as evidence the general manager lied to the fans, nor even that he told the truth.
In a vacuum, the trade’s a touch of genius. It was last Dec. 8 the Thunder received Horford, the draft rights to 34th pick Theo Maledon, 52nd pick Vasilije Micic, as well as a first-round pick in 2025 from Philadelphia for Terrance Ferguson, Danny Green and Vincent Poirer.
Now Presti’s turned one of the pieces of that deal into yet another first-round pick, the 16th selection, one he’ll get to exercise in a few short weeks, not to mention a former All-Star he’ll likely rejuvenate and trade for more picks later, before next season, during it or after it.
It’s a magic trick.
The only problem?
It tells us little about when the Thunder might be or care to be competitive again, and it wouldn’t appear to make it sooner.
Walker’s a nice piece, but unlikely to be transformative, a la Chris Paul, and did OKC really have to to deal away Brown?
What Serge Ibaka was to shot-blocking way back when, Brown was to rebounding over 43 games last season, averaging 8.9 or 15 per 36 minutes, sixth best in the league for players to play at least as many games as he did.
If Brown’s not the next Dennis Rodman, he might have at least been the next Caldwell Jones.
That and, in a quest to be competitive next season, the Thunder could have really used Horford.
Indeed, the Celtics are convinced they can, dealing Walker to get him and sending a first-round pick with him, getting salary-cap relief in the bargain, too.
What we’re left with is Presti’s apparent pledge he looks at every season the way he’s looked at OKC’s last two.
“We came into the year with the same mentality that we exhibited the year before,” he said. “We wanted to kind of see what we had, see what the team did as the season unfolded. We did not want to place any limitations on the group.”
The season Paul was aboard, the Thunder struck lightning and ran with it. This last campaign, they only shelved after Gilgeous-Alexander went down with a foot injury.
“We were pretty competitive,” Presti said.
But when the Thunder could no longer be, they went full tank or full development, you choose.
A new season, though, will be here soon, a bunch of new first-round picks figure to be on the roster and the fans who return to the building won’t want to watch a 50-loss team, especially understanding Presti’s sequestered so many future draft assets, they can’t buy and they’ll be right not to, the idea their team can’t be playoff bound and building simultaneously.
Perhaps when Presti speaks in advance of the 2021-22 campaign, he will again tell us “We want to be honest with our fans,” but follow it with something that means something, rather than everything and nothing.
