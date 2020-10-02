Homecoming game in Coalgate pushed to Saturday

COALGATE — This week’s Coalgate High School football matchup is a bit different than expected.
The contest against the Bombers of Frederick was originally scheduled to be played tonight, but will now kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Donald Mike Mayer Field in Coalgate. It will also be Homecoming and Senior Night.
The scheduling change was due to COVID-19 forcing the Bombers to quarantine members of their football team. This game will be the first Saturday night kickoff for Coalgate since November 30, 2002, a quarterfinal loss to Ringling (28-14).
The only previous meeting between Coalgate and Frederick was a 2010 first-round playoff game, which the Wildcats won in a thriller 22-21.
The Bombers are a non-traditional opponent for Coalgate, but the two schools are paired together District 2A-4.
There are 187 miles between the Bomber Bowl and Donald Mike Mayer Field. If you’re scratching your head wondering why the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) decided to put two teams so far apart together in a district schedule, you’re like the rest of us. Before this current alignment, the farthest district opponent was 126 miles to Heritage Hall, in October 1990.
The Wildcats continue to search for their first victory of this season, suffering losses to Atoka (33-14), Antlers (28-15), Valliant (34-14) and last week to Lindsay (45-20).
During the loss to the Leopards, sophomore quarterback Tison Franklin completed 13-of-36 passes for 224 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. His favorite target was senior Austin Lynch, who finished with five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Cade Cometti added two catches for 54 yards and a score.
Leading the CHS rushing attack was senior Brent Johnson with seven carries for 26 yards.
Senior linebacker Brent Johnson led the Coalgate defensive effort with 20 tackles, while Lynch and sophomore Caleb Perry added 10 apiece.
The Bombers enter this game with a record of 3-0 defeating City View, Texas (16-3), Elmore City-Pernell (21-6) and Hobart (49-26). Due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, last week’s game against Marietta was canceled.
The Homecoming parade is still today, with the coronation of a 2020 Homecoming queen and king scheduled for immediately following Senior Night events, which will begin at 6:30 pm Saturday.
Note: The Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.