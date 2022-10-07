EDMOND — One big swing of the bat proved to be the difference in a classic Class B State Tournament showdown between No. 4 Tupelo and No. 6 Moss.
Michael Simrell hit a letter-high fastball that seemed to drift over the right field wall for a three-run homer in the top of the fourth inning and the Pirates went on to upset Tupelo 3-0 Thursday at the Edmond Memorial High School baseball field.
Moss advanced to a semifinal contest against top-ranked Roff with a 27-7 record, while the Tigers saw their season come to an end at 18-9. Moss and Tupelo met once in the regular season and the Tigers won that matchup 14-6 back on Aug. 19.
Scoring runs hadn’t been a problem for head coach Clay Weller’s club in the playoffs. The Tigers had piled up 77 runs in five postseason victories. But against Moss, Tupelo managed just one hit — a leadoff double by Cody Airington in the bottom of the fourth inning.
That frame fizzled when Airington was thrown out at third on a fielder’s choice for the first out and ended after a strikeout and fly ball to left field.
Another golden THS scoring opportunity came in the bottom of the first inning. Dalton O’Dell led off with a walk and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by David Weller. Airington then reached on an error — the only miscue by either team the entire game — putting runners at the corners. But Moss ace Trenton Golden recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end that threat.
Golden kept the THS off balance the entire day. He struck out seven and walked one in the huge complete-game, shutout.
In one of the hardest hit balls by Tupelo in the game, Peyton Bills ripped a line drive back to Golden for the final out of the game.
Weller also got outstanding pitching from ace starter Airington and reliever Davin Weller, who combined for 18 strikeouts. Airington struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced and added one more K in recording the final Moss out in the top of the seventh inning. Weller pitched 4.1 innings for the Tigers and struck out 10, walked three and allowed three hits.
The Pirates and the two hits in the big fourth inning and Manning Turner had the other hit — a one-out single in the top of the fifth frame.
Tupelo was making its seventh fall state tournament appearance since 2015. The Tigers won a fall state title in 2007.
