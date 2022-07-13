Holmgren impresses as Thunder narrowly defeat Orlando Magic

NORMAN — The final 21 seconds of Monday’s Summer League game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic ensued chaos.
Down by three points, the Magic attempted three 3-pointers but all fell short. Chet Holmgren was able to seal the game by grabbing the defensive rebound on the final miss.
The Thunder were able to escape Monday night with a 84-81 Summer League win over the Magic.
Josh Giddey and Holmgren continue to improve their chemistry together as both played in the team’s fifth summer league game. Here are four thoughts on the close win:
Holmgren plays lights out
This was easily Holmgren’s best offensive game since his debut last week. Holmgren finished with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
Holmgren was more assertive creating his own shot and was a constant lob threat. Holmgren also attempted more outside looks this game than last time out that included an impressive sidestep three.
Fans were looking forward to a potential matchup against No. 2 pick Holmgren and No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, but the Magic ruled him out earlier in the day.
Josh Giddey plays fifth straight game
After being uncommitted on whether he’d play more summer league games last time out, Giddey played his fifth consecutive game on Monday.
In 26 minutes, Giddey finished with 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting, eight assists and five rebounds. Giddey struggled once again to take care of the ball as he turned it over five times.
Chemistry improving
This was the third game where the televised post-game interview included Holmgren and Giddey sharing the spotlight. It appears both players have made it an emphasis to build a relationship as they have included each other on their social media posts and continue to feed each other in pick-and-roll sets.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was also in attendance for the first time this summer. Gilgeous-Alexander has previously been playing for Team Canada in World Cup qualifier games.
Role players step up
Aaron Wiggins had another solid game as he finished with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Wiggins continues to be a smart off-ball player with his ability to time his cuts properly.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting and seven rebounds. Robinson-Earl has quietly had a solid summer so far.
He looks like the player he was before he fractured his foot in early February.
• Next Game: The Thunder play the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. tonight on ESPN3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.