CALVIN — Eric Holmes was looking for a job a bit closer to home — and his kids who attend Byng Schools. So when he saw Calvin needed a new high school girls basketball coach, he jumped at the opportunity.
Calvin superintendent Travis Graham announced last week that Holmes was hired to lead the Lady Bulldog basketball program.
It will be the first varsity coaching experience for Holmes, who will also serve as the school’s athletic director. Holmes, who lives in the Byng, School district, was the head girl coach at Irving Middle School in Norman during the 2019-20 season.
“Driving back and forth to Norman almost every day was taking a toll on me,” Holmes told The Ada News on Wednesday. “I also wanted to get back closer to my kids at Byng. I get to be closer and still coach and coach at a higher level. I’ve always wanted to get up in the high school ranks.”
Holmes inherits a girls basketball team that finished 16-11 last season and advanced to the Class B Regional Tournament before being eliminated by Tupelo.
“I knew at Calvin, the girls team has a chance to compete at a high level and compete for championships pretty quick,” he said.
The Calvin girls saw two different coaches last season. Nathan Holland began the season but was forced to step away due to legal issues not associated with the school. CHS boys coach Keith Florie took over after Holland’s departure and he eventually got some help late in the season from Ada High graduate Kaley Watkins, who joined the Lady Bulldogs down the final stretch of the 2019-20 campaign.
Standout out junior Hannah Harris is back for the Lady Bulldogs after averaging nearly 25 points and over 12 rebounds per game. She had several 40-point outings for the Lady Bulldogs. Holmes says he’s heard good things about Harris and looks forward to seeing how she can get even better during her senior year.
“I know she can go. I know she’s the real deal,” he said. “I’m excited to get to coach her and teach her my style and see what we can improve on to help make everybody else better around her. With Hannah and some of the other pieces we’ll have, I feel like we can be pretty good.”
With schools closed during the COVID-19 crisis, Holmes hasn’t got to meet his team in person yet.
“It’s really weird but hopefully before too long, I can meet them. I’m excited to get to know them,” he said.
However, Holmes has been in contact with his future players and their parents via group texts.
“I’ve been sending them weekly workouts. I started a workout with them so they could have something to do from a distance,” he said.
Prior to joining Norman Public Schools, Holmes had a successful career coaching AAU and youth sports in this area for many years. His teams won CBYA State Tournaments the past two seasons in 2019 and 2020.
Holmes has always worked with the youth from Cypress Group home as program director and the Ada Boys And Girls Club.
Eric graduated from Broken Arrow High School in 2003, where he was a four-year letterman and four-year starter.
Holmes then went on to Redlands Community College where he played two seasons and earned an NJCAA National runner up finish in 2003-2004. Holmes graduated with his Associate Degree from Redlands earning President’s Honor Roll. Eric then finished his career playing Division 1 basketball at Centenary College of Louisiana.
Holmes earned his Bachelor’s Degree from East Central University and a Masters of Education with an option in Sports Administration at ECU.
