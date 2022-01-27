MCALESTER — The Ada Cougars never went away against old rival McAlester Tuesday night inside the Bob Brumley Gymnasium. But they never could overcome MHS scoring machine Adante Holiman either.
Holiman erupted for a game-high 43 points to lift the Buffaloes to a 76-60 victory.
Head coach Kyle Caufield’s squad dropped to 7-9 on the year, while the Buffaloes — No. 9 in the Class 5A East rankings — improved to 9-7.
Ada will host Class 5A East No. 7 Shawnee Friday before heading to Hugo on Saturday for a game with a special 5 p.m. start time.
Caufield pointed to his team’s 21 turnovers as one of the biggest differences of the game.
“I thought we competed hard last night, but we didn’t value the ball very well,” he said.
“It’s tough to get a win when you turn the ball over. We did some good things and kept fighting to hang around but could’t get over the hill. They made timely shots to stop our runs and we couldn’t get our shots to fall. That’s the game of basketball. We have a couple days to get our legs, and rest before we take on Shawnee.”
Devon MacCollister drained a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer to get Ada within 13-12 heading into the second period.
After a free throw by Ada big man Josh Murray at the 2:10 mark of the second frame, the Cougars were within 25-22.
However, Ada just couldn’t find a way to slow down Adante Holiman. He reeled off the first seven points in a 9-2 MHS volley to end the first half that put the Buffaloes ahead 34-24 at the break.
An 8-2 Ada jaunt to start the third period saw the Cougar again get close. Andrew Hughes scored four of those points — including a nice basket underneath after a pump fake got an MHS defender in the air. After a Jack Morris steal and thunderous dunk, the Cougar had trimmed the McAlester lead to 36-32 at the 6:18 mark of the third quarter.
The Buffalos quickly pushed their lead to 14 (47-33), but again Ada pushed back.
A MacCollister 3-pointer at the 2:25 mark made it 50-42.
An Adante Holiman triple with 5:18 left in the game put the Buffaloes ahead 63-48.
However, Ada made one final comeback attempt and a bucket by Camryn Reed with 1:26 remaining kept the visitors within striking distance at 65-57.
McAlester finished the Cougars off with an 11-3 run to end the game, capped by an Adante Holiman steal and breakaway dunk at the buzzer. The talented senior shot 16-of-23 from the field and was a perfect 10-of-10 from the charity stripe. He also had five rebounds and three steals. Younger brother Adonis Holiman, a sophomore, added 13 points — including three 3-point baskets. No other MHS player had more than six.
Morris led Ada’s balanced offensive output with 19 points. He finished 6-of-9 from the field and 7-of-10 from the free-throw line. He also had eight rebounds and three steals.
MacCollister scored 17 points and hit a pair of treys, while Hughes was next with 12 points, seven rebounds and a pair of takeaways before fouling out.
Reed finished with seven points, a team-high nine rebounds and two steals. Murray had four points and six boards for the Cougars.
As a team, Ada finished 18-of-25 from the free-throw line.
On an odd note, the Cougars didn’t pick up their first second-half foul until Hughes was whistled for one at the 5:54 mark of the fourth period. At that time, McAlester had already piled up 10.
———o———
By The Numbers
BOYS
Tuesday, Jan. 25
At McAlester
McAlester 76, Ada 60
ADA 12 12 19 17 — 60
MCALESTER 13 21 22 20 — 76
ADA: Jack Morris 6-10-, 7-10, 19; Devon MacCollister 6-11, 3-3, 17; Andrew Hughes 5-12, 1-2, 13; Camryn Reed 1-9, 5-6, 7; Josh Murray 1-3, 2-4, 4. Totals: 19-49, 18-25, 60.
MCALESTER: Adante Holiman 14-23, 10-10, 43; Adonis Holiman 5-12, 0-0, 13; Eli Chatman 3-3, 0-0, 6; Malachi Wrice 3-7, 0-0, 6; Lewis Woodmore 3-7, 0-0, 6; Evan Black 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 31-59, 10-10, 76.
Turnovers: Ada 21, McAlester 13.
Steals: Ada 8 (Morris 3); McAlester 12 (Chatman 4, Adante Holiman 3).
Rebounds: Ada 39 (Reed 9, Morris 8, Hughes 7); McAlester 29 (Chatman 6, Wrice 6).
3-point goals: Ada 4-17 (Hughes 2-4, MacCollister 2-5); McAlester 4-19 (Adonis Holiman 3-5, Adante Holiman 1-10).
Fouled out: Hughes (A); Bryson Martin, Wrice (M).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.