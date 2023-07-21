East Central University women’s basketball head coach Heather Hurt has announced the hiring of Kaitlyn Hodgins as assistant coach.
“I am extremely thankful and excited to be joining coach Hurt’s staff,” said Hodgins. “The opportunity to work and grow under coach Hurt is such a blessing. I am thrilled to assist her as we take the next steps in growing ECU women’s basketball.”
With experience as associate head coach and assistant coach at the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota during the 2022-23 season, Hodgins demonstrated her ability as a college coach to mentor athletes, contribute to the development of players and enhance programs with her knowledge and dedication.
“I am so excited about Kaitlyn joining our staff and the Tiger family,” said Hurt. “She is a native of Oklahoma and knows the area and university well. She will bring a great work ethic and value to our program and university. She has already hit the ground running on recruiting and I’m excited to see the great things she does within our program.”
Before her stint at USF, Hodgins started her coaching career as a graduate assistant coach at Concordia University in Nebraska. The program made back-to-back appearances in the NAIA national tournament, including reaching the quarterfinals in 2020-21.
Prior to coaching, Hodgins enjoyed a successful athletic career as a student-athlete, making her mark on the court and in the classroom at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma and Northern Oklahoma College.
In her final two years of eligibility at USAO, Hodgins was team captain of the Drovers and was twice awarded Academic All-Sooner Athletic Conference accolades.
Before transferring to USAO, Hodgins received Region 2 All-Conference, NJCAA All-Academic First Team, and Female Student-Athlete of the Year honors at Northern Oklahoma College for her performance during the 2017-18 season. She served as team captain there as well.
Hodgins — a graduate of Seminole High School — earned a master’s degree in coaching and athletics administration at Concordia University of Irvine in 2022 and a bachelor of science degree in psychology from the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma in 2020. She also earned an associate of applied arts degree from Northern Oklahoma College in 2018.
