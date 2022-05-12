CUSHING — The Ada High School girls golf team maneuvered through a muddy mess at the Buffalo Rock Golf Course in Cushing last Thursday and Friday and although there was no dust to settle, the Lady Cougars finished second at the Class 4A State Tournament.
Defending champion Hillsdale won the team title with a score of 354-358—712 and Ada was 16 strokes behind at 371-357—728. Wagoner finished third at 371-369—740, followed by Plainview at 394-380—771 and Weatherford at 394-380—774.
Ada head coach Ron Anderson said he’d not seen anything like what the golfers faced in his 17 state tournament appearances. The weather and course conditions were atrocious.
“The players had to deal with the tournament being moved back, a three-hour rain delay, casual water, muddy conditions, a course maintenance nightmare, dehydration, upset coaches, frustrated parents ... but the players took it all in stride. This was challenging, but I am so proud of all the girls,” Anderson said.
Under normal circumstances, upsetting Hilldale twice in one season was going to be a tall task. Just a week prior the Lady Cougars won the regional championship by beating Hilldale by 16 strokes.
“We were ready for this lofty challenge. What we weren’t prepared for was the horrible conditions on the course,” he said.
“We’ve played in rain before, but nothing like this. Literally, every shot attempt on Thursday would have been ruled as casual water relief. But our relief may have put us in more water or mud,” Anderson continued. “Of course, all of the teams had to play in the same conditions, but somehow Hilldale played better on Day 1 than Day 2.”
Hilldale out-shot Ada 354-371 on Thursday before the Lady Cougars edged the Lady Hornets 357-358 in the final round.
“Hilldale is not everyone’s favorite because of their success and other reasons. Many coaches were rooting for us to win it all,” Anderson said.
Freshman Peyton Beans Factor finished second in the Class 4A state medalist race. She fired off a two-day score of 83-72—155 and fell two strokes behind champion Layne Ailshie of Fort Gibson who carded an 80-73—153. Beans drained an eagle in the second round.
Emily Vang of Catoosa was third with an 81-82—163 and she was followed by Moriah Shropshire of Perkins-Tryon and Mechelle Vermillon of Wagnor who both finished with identical 169 scores.
“We all realized Beans had lofty goals to win it all this year, but I am so proud of her. She was certainly one of the favorites to win, but I know this experience will make her a tougher and better competitor,” Anderson said. “Look out next year.”
Ada’s Ava Manwell finished 11th in the medalist race with a score of 87-95—182.
“Ava Manwell suffered illness during the round, but she toughed it out, scoring a 91 two-day average,” Anderson said. “All of my other girls improved their scores from day one to day two.”
Ava Patterson was next for Ada with a 96-92—188 and she was followed by London Wilson with a 105-98—203 and Natalie Jussely with a 119-112—231.
With how young and inexperienced his Lady Cougars were at the beginning of the season, Anderson said he didn’t quite know what to expect from them.
“When the season began, I really felt we could finish in the Top 4 or 5 with this young group. Then we finish either first or second in every tournament but one and win our regional, beating Hilldale,” Anderson said. “I’m not sure who was more surprised, me or Hilldale. I’ve done this a long time and I’ve rarely seen many surprises.”
Anderson said he looks forward to next spring already.
“It’s been a history-making year and we expect next year to bring back the gold,” he said. “I want to thank the parents, booster club, teachers, administration, athletic department, Oak Hills, the student body and our community for all their support.”
