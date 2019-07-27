Hill produces solid All-State showing

TULSA — Sando Hill of Vanoss scored 10 points and also had five assists and four rebounds to help the Small East roll past the Small West 113-76 during the 2019 All-State small-school boys basketball game Thursday night inside the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University.
“Sando played well and did a good job of sharing the ball,” said Vanoss boys coach Jonathon Hurt. “It was great seeing him represent the Vanoss basketball program one more time.”
Hill will continue his basketball career at East Central University this fall.
The East’s 113-point total was an All-State small-school scoring record.
In the large-school All-State game, Shemar Smith of Norman North exploded for 23 points to lead the Large West past the Large East 109-89.
SMALL SCHOOL
The Small East proved that size mattered as 6-11 post player Jacob Germany of Kingston scored 20 points and 6-8 center Houston Greggs scored 21 to lead the way.
The East led just 24-20 after the first quarter but used a big 30-20 second-quarter surge to build a 54-40 halftime lead. The East’s lead ballooned to 84-55 heading to the final period.
Tylor Perry of Spiro added 19 points to the East cause. Every East played scored at least six points.
Luther’s Syrus Grisby scored 17 points to pace the Small West, while Centennial’s Moun’Tae Edmundson Jr. followed with 15. Jalen Johnson of Hobart followed with 14, including four 3-point baskets.
LARGE SCHOOL
The Large West held a slim 24-22 lead after the first quarter and led 51-45 at halftime. However, the winners ended the game on a 58-44 run to pull away.
Dyson Plumlee of El Reno scored 21 points for the West and Christian Braveheart of Anadarko hit double figures with 16 points.
Stillwater’s Hunter Staten scored 16 points to pace the Large East, while Camryn Dennis of Sapulpa followed with 14. Dylan Smith, another Stillwater product, scored 13.
