High School sports can return June 1 with no restrictions

High School sports can return to normal in Oklahoma on June 1.
In what was deemed a shocking move by some coaches and administrators, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors rejected a three-phase plan to restart high school sports activities slowly and under stringent COVID-19 guidelines beginning June 1 during a Friday meeting.
The motion to approve the plan failed, 7-6.
That means summer events such as athletic camps and clinics and high school sports can all resume June 1 with no COVID-19 restrictions in place.
“I’m dumbfounded,” said one local coach who wished to remain anonymous. “If you look at the numbers since they started opening back up, there have been some increases. To me it’s very tricky business. I don’t think it’s very smart, but that’s just my opinion. I think it’s insane to go right back in and start playing.”
Most of Friday’s discussion during a Zoom meeting — which had nearly 500 participants — was focused around starting Phase 2 of the OSSAA’s plan sooner and making the plan more of guidelines and giving more control to individual member schools opening up.
Members of the board suggested shortening Phase 1, or skipping it all together, and starting with Phase 2 on June 1. Phase 2 still would not have allowed camps, clinics and leagues. Football practice would have been non-contact. Intrasquad scrimmages would have also been permitted.
Ada Athletic Director Bryan Harwell and Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson met shortly after learning of the OSSAA’s vote and they will begin talking to AHS coaches to determine the best way to move forward with Ada’s athletic programs after June 1.
“Having time to think about the decision, I’m not really surprised. The vote was 7-6. As you look across the country we are divided about most aspects of this pandemic,” Harwell said.
“As we move forward, our main concern is the overall safety of our athletes and coaches,” he continued. “Mr. Anderson and I have met and we are now soliciting input from our coaches. We are going to put a plan together that we feel both protects our students and coaches but does not put them at a competitive disadvantage.”
Individual schools will be able to hosts camps, clinics and leagues, which would have been prevented under the proposed three-phase plan. Schools also won’t have to follow the OSSAA’s social distancing guidelines under the plan and will be able to have contact practice as early as June 1.
On July 15, unrestricted practice may begin for band, cross country, fall baseball, fastpitch softball and volleyball. This was in the OSSAA’s plan, too.
Normal policies also mean the dead week period from Saturday, June 27 through Sunday, July 5 is back in place. The dead week could have been removed this summer to help make up for lost time, but it’s back on unless the OSSAA board cancels it during the next meeting, scheduled for June 9.
Latta Athletic Director Bruce Plunk, who is also the school’s girls basketball coach, said he and other LHS coaches and administrators will meet next week to discuss the Panthers’ summer plans following the OSSAA vote.
“I wasn’t too surprised it was voted down because I don’t think very many people thought we could meet the criteria they had put out,” Plunk said. “The guidelines that were sent to the board were going to be very difficult to enforce each and every day. Hopefully they’ll find a better way for the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.