High school basketball playoffs postponed again

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has released another schedule change for the remaining high school playoffs due to the icy weather that has hit the state over the past 48 hours.
No games will be played on Friday.
The new schedule involving local basketball teams is as follows.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Ada (G) vs. Sulphur, 7 p.m.; Ada (B) vs. Newcastle, 8:30 p.m. at Class 4A Regional Tournament in Ada.
Byng (B) vs. Stigler, 5:30 p.m.; Byng (G) vs. Stigler, 7 p.m. at Class 4A Regional Tournament in Byng.
Allen (G) vs. Webbers Falls, 7 p.m. at Class A Area Tournament at Shawnee High School.
Calvin (B) vs. Boswell, 8:30 p.m. at Class B Area Tournament at Wilburton.
Roff (G) vs. Sentinel, 7 p.m. at Class B Area Tournament at Chickasha High School.
Stratford (B) vs. Dibble, 5:30 p.m.; Latta (G) vs. Stratford, 7 p.m.; Latta (B) vs. Hinton, 8:30 p.m. at Class 2A Regional Tournament at Bridge Creek High School.
Coalgate (G) vs. Haworth. 4 p.m.; Coalgate (B) vs. Savanna, 5:30 p.m. at Class 2A Regional Tournament at Silo.
Monday, Feb. 28
Roff (B) vs. Duke, 8 p.m. at Class B Area Tournament at Chickasha High School.
Vanoss (G) vs. Okarche, 6:30 p.m.; Vanoss (B) vs. Wellston, 8 p.m. at Class A Area Tournament at Kellyville High School.
