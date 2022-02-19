PITTSBURG — The host Pittsburg teams were mountains that were simply too big for Tupelo to climb in a pair of Class B Regional Tournament winner's bracket games Thursday night.
The third-ranked Pittsburg girls ran their record to a perfect 25-0 after dropping Tupelo 66-24. Tupelo fell into the loser's bracket at 4-13.
And in the boys game, No. 3 Pittsburg stormed past the Tigers 72-29. Pittsburg improved to 22-3 while the Tiger dipped to 7-11.
Both Tupelo teams were involved in regional elimination games Friday night. The Lady Tigers played Buffalo Valley while the THS boys battled Pontotoc Conference foe Calvin.
GIRlS
Pittsburg 66, Tupelo 24
Pittsburg raced to leads of 23-4 and 42-9 and rolled to the win.
Catyn Graham and Aspen Duvall led the PHS offense with 16 points apiece. Trinity Wiseman also hit double figures with 10 points and both Tori Kilburn and Katie Allen followed with eight points apiece.
Sophomore Isabella Neal led the Tupelo offense with eight points and Kylee Watson followed with eight. Victoria Palmer rounded out the THS scoring with seven points.
Pittsburg hit 12 3-pointers in the contest including four by Duvall and three from Graham.
BOYS
Pittsburg 72, Tupelo 29
Pittsburgh led 16-5 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 32-9 by halftime.
Freshman Rodney Sutterfield paced the Tigers with nine points on a trio of 3-point shots. No other Tupelo player scored more than three.
Parker Horton led the way for Pittsburg with 16 points and Cole Allen was next with 15. Matthew Rice also hit double figures with 13 points and Garret Wood was next with nine. Cameron Censibaugh and Carter Cross added seven points apiece.
Like the PHS girls, the Panthers also got hot from beyond the arc, sinking nine 3-pointers including two from Cross and two from Censibaugh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.