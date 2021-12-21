The Ada High girls basketball team went into Friday’s battle with Class 5A No. 1 Carl Albert down three starters from the first of the season due to injuries.
At the 2:40 mark of the first quarter, the Lady Cougars lost their leading scorer — freshman Sania Richardson — for the remainder of the first half after picking up her third foul.
An Ada team playing with only one starter couldn’t keep pace with the talented Lady Titans and Carl Alert pulled away for a 69-46 win.
The Lady Cougars, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, fell to 4-3 on the year, while Carl Albert remained unbeaten at 8-0.
“Tonight was tough. We were in an uphill battle from the start. Carl Albert is a really good basketball team,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
“I can’t say enough about how hard my kids played. But we have to play smarter,” she continued. “We have to rebound better and we have to take advantage at the free-throw line. Hopefully, we can take the next two weeks to get healthy and clean up a few things.”
In the boys contest, Carl Albert sophomore Hutch Russell came off the bench and erupted for a game-high 26 points to help the Class 5A No. 2 Titans turn back Ada 69-52.
The Cougars, ranked No. 13 in Class 4A, fell to 4-3, while Carl Albert left town at 5-0.
“Any time you play Carl Albert, you know it is going to be very tough and physical and you’ll play against a pressure defense,” Caufield said.
“You also, have to keep them off the boards. Coach Jay Price and his staff do a great job and always have throughout the years,” he continued. “I thought we did a good job of handling the press and pressure from their guards. You have to withstand their runs and make runs of your own.”
GIRLS
Carl Albert 69, Ada 46
For the first six minutes of the game, Ada kept pace with the Lady Titans. Ada led 9-6 after a drive to the basket by Jakobi Williams at the 3:11 mark of the opening period.
Carl Albert then got two free throws and a steal and layup from Saliyah Landon to take the lead at 10-9.
After Richardson’s ill-timed third foul, Carizma Nelson put Ada on top for the last time with a jumper with just 56 seconds left in the opening frame. From there, Carl Albert went on a game-changing 22-1 run capped by a 3-pointer from Kamryn Sutton that pushed the Lady Titan lead to 32-12 at the 4:31 mark of the second period. That volley included a 19-0 volley but the visitors.
Carl Albert led 39-15 at halftime, but the Lady Cougars outscored the Lady Titans by a combined 31-30 over the final two quarters.
Nine different players reached the scoring column for the guests.
Arina Diaz led Carl Albert with a double-double that included team-highs of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Landon followed with 11 points in the balanced CAHS offense.
Three other Lady Titans scored nine points apiece — Diaz, standout senior guard Azya Poole and reserve Kennedy Cofer.
Carl Albert collected 21 steals in the game (Ada had 24 turnovers), led by Landon with six, while Diaz and Poole had five swipes each.
Richardson scored 17 of her game-high 21 points in the second half for the Lady Cougars. Williams followed with nine points, while Nelson ended with five points, a team-high seven rebounds and a pair of steals.
Sophomore Jamieson Emarthle had a solid outing for the Lady Cougars, finishing with six points, six rebounds and five steals.
Carl Albert won the battle of the boards 38-29 and sank 11-of-25 (44%) 3-point shots compared to a 4-of-21 (19%) showing by the home team.
The Lady Cougars travel to Heritage Hall Jan. 4.
BOYS
Carl Albert 69, Ada 52
Russell finished 8-of-10 from the floor, sank four 3-point baskets and hit 6-of-8 free throws in a stellar outing off the pine for the Titans. The Carl Albert bench outscored Ada’s reserves 29-0.
“In the second quarter, the Russell kid got hot from the outside. We knew he could really shoot the basketball. They did a good job of hitting timely shots to stop our runs,” Caufield said.
Russell had 14 points during a 27-17 second-quarter surge that put Carl Albert ahead 43-28 at halftime.
Ada had crawled to within 51-41 after a basket inside by big man John Murray off a nice assist by Jack Morris at the 2:12 mark of the third period.
However, Russell scored seven straight points to end the frame. He hit a jumper at the 1:20 mark before being fouled driving to the basket with 34.5 left in the quarter. Ada’s Cooper Patterson was accessed a technical foul and Russell proceeded to hit 3-of-4 free throws. Russell then buried a fallaway jumper at the buzzer to put Carl Albert on top 58-41 heading into the fourth frame.
Ada got no closer than 12 the rest of the way.
“I think we could have done a better job at closing quarters — especially the end of the second and end of the third,” Caufield said.
Quincy Hopkins scored 20 points for the Titans. He also went 8-of-10 from the field and was 4-of-5 from the charity stripe. He also had six rebounds.
Murray turned in his best all-around game of the season for Ada, dominating the paint to the tune of 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Patterson and MacCollister scored 12 points apiece. Patterson hit three 3-point baskets, while MacCollister finished 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. Morris followed with eight points and seven rebounds.
The Cougars are now off for the Christmas break, but it won’t get any easier when play resumes. The Ada boys are back in action on Jan. 4 at Class 4A No. 1 Heritage Hall.
-—o———
By The Numbers
GIRLS
Friday, Dec. 17
At Ada
Carl Albert 69, Ada 46
ALBERT 14 25 18 12 — 69
ADA 11 4 15 16 — 46
CARL ALBERT: Ariana Diaz 5-10, 0-0, 12; Saliyah Landon 3-8, 5-7, 11; Kamyrn Sutton 3-8, 0-0, 9; Kennedy Cofer 3-8, 0-0, 9; Azya Poole 4-10, 0-0, 9; Ausha Moore 3-3, 1-2, 7; Maraia Taylor 1-4, 2-2, 5; Evi Mitchell 2-2, 0-0, 4; Yusani Smith 1-2, 0-0, 3. Totals: 25-57, 8-11, 69.
ADA: Sania Richardson 9-18, 1-1, 21; Jakobi Williams 3-11, 2-3, 9; Jamieson Emarthle 2-3, 2-4, 6; Carizma Nelson 1-5, 3-5, 5; Abbey Strong 1-4, 0-0, 3; Nirene Riley 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 17-44, 8-13, 46.
Turnovers: Carl Albert 19, Ada 24.
Steals: Carl Albert 21 (Landon 6); Ada 13 (Emarthle 5).
Rebounds: Carl Albert 38 (Diaz 10); Ada 29 (Nelson 7).
3-point goals: Carl Albert 11-25 (Cofer 3-8, Sutton 3-8, Diaz 2-3, Poole 1-2, Taylor 1-2, Smith 1-1); Ada 4-21 (Richardson 2-8, Strong 1-3, Williams 1-6).
Fouled out: None.
BOYS
Friday, Dec. 17
At Ada
Carl Albert 69, Ada 52
ALBERT 16 27 15 11 — 69
ADA 11 17 13 11 — 52
CARL ALBERT: Hutch Russell 8-10, 6-8, 26; Quincy Hopkins 8-10, 4-5, 20; Jayden Mott 3-7, 6-10, 12; Jordan England 1-8, 0-0, 3; Tashawn James 1-5, 1-1, 3; Damorrion Brown 1-4, 0-3, 2; Mason Novotny 1-2, 0-0, 2; Hayden Silsby 0-0, 1-2, 1. Totals: 23-47, 18-29, 69.
ADA: Josh Murray 7-7, 0-0, 14; Cooper Patterson 4-7, 1-1, 12; Devon MacCollister 1-10, 10-12, 12; Jack Morris 3-9, 2-3, 8; Camryn Reed 1-8, 3-4, 6. Totals: 16-43, 16-23, 52.
Turnovers: Carl Albert 14, Ada 10.
Steals: Carl Albert 4, Ada 9 (MacCollister 3).
Rebounds: Carl Albert 37 (James 8); Ada 31 (Murray 13).
3-point goals: Carl Albert 5-14 (Russell 4-6, England 1-4); Ada 4-15 (Patterson 3-5, Reed 1-4).
Fouled out: None.
