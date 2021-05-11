Heritage Hall knocks Byng out in Class 4A

OKLAHOMA CITY — Even without ace Jackson Jobe on the mound, Byng’s offense still struggled to produce against Heritage Hall.
The host Chargers piled up 11 hits — including a home run by Jobe — and ran away from Byng 11-1 to capture the Class 4A Regional championship.
Heritage hall improved to 26-5 and advanced to the Class 4A State Tournament and will meet Poteau at 10 a.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup at Shawnee High School. Byng is finished at 26-6.
The Pirates advanced to the regional title game with a 16-3 victory over Newcastle.
Championship
Heritage Hall 11, Byng 1
Byng scored a single run in the top of the third inning to knot the score at 1-1.
Freshman Cooper McCage and Cole Tracy got the Pirates started with back-to-back one-out hits. Following the second out of the inning, Parker Presley was safe via an infield single to load the bases. Seth Brecheen was hit by a pitch from Heritage Hall hurler Brigham Evans to force in a run and tie the game.
Jobe hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third that put the Chargers ahead for good at 3-1. Later in the inning, Julius Ejjke-Charles scored on a passed ball to put the home team on top 4-1.
Heritage Hall struck twice in the bottom of the fourth and ended the game via a run-rule with five more runs in the bottom of the sixth —‚ including a walk-off, two-RBI double by Colby Lewis.
Evans pitched all six innings to pick up the mound win for the Chargers. He struck out seven, walked none and allowed just the one earned run and five hits in six innings.
Tracy absorbed the mound loss. He struck out two, walked four and allowed four earned runs in 3.2 innings.
Evans helped his own cause by going 2-for-3 with a walk and a double, while Austin Lemon went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Thomas Gray finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Jobe ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Tracy led a six-hit BHS offense, going 2-for-3. Carson Capps and Rylan Johnson also had hits for the Pirates.
Byng 16, Newcastle 3
The Pirates took advantage of seven Newcastle errors that led to 11 unearned runs.
After a scoreless top of the first inning, Byng scored at least two runs in each of the final five frames — including four in the second and four in the sixth.
Cole Tracy paced an eight-hit BHS offense from the top of the batting order by going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, seven RBIs and two runs scored.
Brecheen finished 2-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, while Parker Presley went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and one run scored.
Bill McCarter and Carson Capps had Byng’s other hits. McCarter also walked twice. Three Newcastle pitchers combined for nine walks and 11 strikeouts.
McCarter was the winning pitcher for Byng. He struck out three, walked one and scattered three hits. He got relief help from Dillon Palmer and Caden Azlin.
Logan Wade finished 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Racers.
