Here's hoping bowlers have more tricks than treats this season

Can it really be that time of the year already?
It seems like it was just a few weeks ago we just started the fall leagues. That was August. Now Halloween is just around the corner. In fact, the jagged tooth Jack-O-Lantern seems to glare at me reminding me what types of tricks he has waiting for me each time I bowl.
In preparation for Trick or Treat, bowlers are encouraged to wear their best costumes (without the mask when bowling, please) as they compete in Sunday’s American Legion Post 72 sponsored Halloween 9-Pin No Tap Tournament.
Registration begins at noon on Sunday with bowling starting at 2 pm.
No pre-established average required as it is not sanctioned nor is it handicapped. According to Post Commander James Kercheval, it is very possible to get one or more 300 games as a nine-pin count on the first ball counts as a strike. Kercheval also says the proceeds from this tournament will go to help local veterans and their families.
Included in the $25 entry fee per person is a large pizza per team and a large drink per person. If needed, bowling shoes are also included. Teams consist of two members any combination.
On a different note, local bowlers just finished the first quarter of their league. Teams are well established by this time and seem to be bowling very well with each other.
As with any team sport, bowlers learn to work together as a finely-tuned machine. Some of those machines on Monday and Tuesday night purr like the sound of a “Centodieci-Bugatti” list priced at a mere $8.9 million.
Still there are other teams who resemble the heavy duty “get the job done” pickup truck (your choice of make and model).
Then there are a few teams who, like ours, resemble the AMC Gremlin. We try so hard but just can’t seem to get out of our rut. But we are determined not to go the way of AMC and the poor Gremlin. We will overcome.
And to those teams who can relate—you, too, will overcome.
Be determined to start this next quarter with the checkered flag in sight. We might exhibit the power of the Gremlin, but we have the heart of the truck and the determination of the Bugatti.
Watch out fellow teams, we teams on the bottom are getting ready to make our move up. We see the passing zone just ahead. So, to those teams who have been just cruising on, be ready the Gremlin transformation is in process.
Finally, on a serious note, the bowling stats has been quite impressive lately. It is truly wonderful to be a part of such a great bunch of bowlers.
Wishing you more treats than tricks in your bowling. Have a safe and fun Trick or Treat with the little ones in your area.
Good luck and good bowling everyone.
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 9 of 36)
1 Split Decision 25
2 KaCee Bar 23
3 Snap On 22
4 B&S Construction 20
5 The Bowling Stones 20
6 Native Strikers 19
7 Gutter Done 19
8 Splitz & Giggles 19
9 Rob’s ProShop 18
10 Misfits 18
11 NAPA 18
12 Tatum Trucking 16
13 Strike-A-Lacka 15
14 The Replacements 15
15 The Gutter Gang 11
16 Spare Me 10
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Native Strikers – 790, Rob’s ProShop – 728, Snap On — 706.
Scratch series team: Native Strikers – 2103, Snap On – 2088, B&S Construction — 1980.
Men’s scratch game: Robbin George – 245, Bruce Fish – 243, Mike Moran — 243.
Men’s scratch series: Robbin George – 628, Bruce Fish – 617, Cody Iverson – 675
Women’s scratch game: Skye Buck – 226, Teeoti Jimenez – 198, Derrek Thompson – 193.
Women’s scratch series: Lisa John – 510, Janet Lowery – 504, Teeoti Jimenez – 501.
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 9 of 36)
1 Ben’s TV 26
2 R2D2 and C 23
3 Rob’s ProShop 22
4 Bronson’s Body Shop 19
5 D’JAVu 17
6 Misfits 16
7 Pin Pals 15
8 Ghost Team 0
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Bronson’s Body Shop – 767, Ben’s TV – 669, D’JAVu — 690.
Scratch series team: Bronson’s Body Shop – 2152, Ben’s TV – 1905, Rob’s Pro Shop – 1847.
Men’s scratch game: Jim Rice - 226, Robbin George – 218, Mark Francis — 211.
Men’s scratch series: Robbin George – 593, Jim Rice – 591, Mark Francis — 594.
Women’s scratch game: Teeoti Jimenez – 195, Amy Adams – 177, Gloria Pryor — 175.
Women’s scratch series: Teeoti Jimenez – 475, Carey Brantley – 473, Gloria Pryor — 463.
