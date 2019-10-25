Here's hoping bowlers have more tricks than treats this season

NORMAN [ndash] Joe "Stubb" Stubblefield, 70, of Norman, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Joe was born Nov. 12, 1948, to Thomas Edwin and Ellen Louise (McCulley) Stubblefield. He married Terri Deanne Shope Dec. 28, 1984, in Norman, where the couple made their home. Joe served in the Army Re…