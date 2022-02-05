For the past four years, the Ada High School softball program has been Taylor Henry’s baby.
And it has grown up a lot since Henry took charge. She’s nurtured it from a program that couldn’t win a varsity game to a high school team that has plans to make a run to the state tournament every fall.
Now, after weeks of deliberation, Henry has decided to step away as head coach of the Ada Lady Cougars. Now, she has two other babies that need her attention.
Henry gave birth to twins Navy Jane and Banks last November and to say those two babies have consumed her time is an understatement.
“The decision to step down was extremely tough. The best way to put it is that Ada softball was my first baby. I poured everything I could into building it back up. Now, I just have two other babies I need to pour into. It was a decision that was not made lightly,” Henry told The Ada News.
Honestly, Henry felt like she had a lot of kids during her four-year stint with the Lady Cougars. It was quite the ride.
“What I will miss most is the kids. I have been so lucky in my four years to coach great kids,” she said.
Henry will also miss the camaraderie she built with assistant coaches Shane Coker, Jeremy Strong and Morganne Freeman.
“Working alongside Shane Coker, Jeremy Strong and Morganne Freeman is something I’ll miss as well. You can’t spend a minute with Coker without him making you laugh. Jeremy is a great guy to work with and always was the even-keeled personality that kept us sane,” she said.
Henry took over as head coach in the fall of 2018, a year after the Lady Cougars finished 0-for-the-season.
“I remember being at Stratford the first week of the season on a Friday. We won and I remember the girls started going hysterical and bawling. It was their first win in two years,” she said.
The past two seasons, the Lady Cougars got within one win of a state tournament appearance. Henry told her players and fans a “New Tide” was coming. And it has arrived.
“Again, it just goes back to the kids. I know people say under my guidance but without the kids wanting to grow the program and make something of it, it wouldn’t have happened,” Henry said.
She also gave a shout-out to the Ada City Schools administration for making her job easier.
“The administration at Ada is top-notch. Mr. (Bryan) Harwell took a chance on me and didn’t have to and I’ll forever be grateful for that,” she said.” And Mr (Mike) Anderson and Christie Jennings have been nothing but supportive and helpful to the program.”
Will Henry step back into the coaching arena at some point? Time will tell.
“I’m honestly not sure about getting back into coaching. I know I’ll miss it,” she said. “I’m never going to rule anything out. God tends to laugh at you when you make your own plans.”
———o———
My two cents: This sportswriter has followed Taylor Canida-Henry and reported on her softball adventures since she was a freshman at Roff High School. She was one of the top fastpitch pitchers in the area at an early age. Injuries interrupted what could have been a successful softball college run. But I was thrilled when Ada High announced they had hired her as the new head coach of the Lady Cougars. It’s been a lot of fun watching Henry — who will always be one of my “kids” grow up every step of the way. Good luck in your next chapter Taylor C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.