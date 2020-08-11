The Ada High School softball team has just two seniors, will rely on a handful of freshmen and didn’t get to have a preseason scrimmage due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All that isn’t going to stop head coach Taylor Henry from being optimistic about the 2020 fastpitch season.
One thing she likes about these new-look Lady Cougars is all of the interchangeable parts that make up the team.
“What I like about this group is you have a lot of different kids that can play many different positions,” Henry said. “They’re athletic and whatever we need, we can kind of make it work.”
There are seven freshmen listed on the Ada softball roster and many of those youngsters will start for the Lady Cougars this season, which began Monday night when Tupelo came to town.
“We are very, very young,” Henry said, before adding a few more ‘verys’ to her statement. “Very, very, very, very young.”
Henry said don’t let their age fool you.
“We’re going to rely a lot on those freshmen. They’re athletic and we feel like they can get the job done,” Henry said.
“My expectations are very high for them. A lot of these incoming freshmen have played a lot of softball,” she continued. “They know the game and have grown up playing it. If they keep growing, this group will do good things.”
Ada has just two seniors this fall — Jolee Rodebush and Stormie Poole.
“This is Jolee’s first year with the program. She’s a really good kid. We look for her to help us at the plate and she can pinch-run and things like that,” Henry said.
Poole has been with Henry and company for three years.
“She is one of those kids that is extremely reliable and one of the best teammates. She will help us in the outfield and at the plate,” Henry said.
One of the team’s top returns is junior Amaya Frizell, who has been the team’s starting shortstop since she was a freshman.
“She can swing the bat and can help us in a lot of different places,” Henry said. “I look for Amaya to kind of lead them in the infield because our infield is going to be very young.”
Gone is hurler Alyssa Colungo, who was Ada’s ace for the past several seasons. Henry said fans may see three different pitchers on the mound for Ada this fall — Chardoney Stick, Abbey Strong and Cydnee Miller.
• Chardoney Stick (”She can move the ball really well and is really athletic. She can field her position really well.”)
• Abbey Strong (”She’ll be a kid you’ll see at multiple positions. She can pitch and she’s a competitor.”)
• Cydnee Miller (”She pitched some the last couple of years. She’s someone that keeps getting better and better.”)
The next stop for Ada will be a trip to the 2020 Tishomingo Invitational Tournament which begins Thursday. Ada is guaranteed five games at that event.
The Lady Cougars play Konawa at 5 p.m. and Marietta at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and faces host Tishomingo at 10 a.m. Saturday and Wilson at 12:50 p.m. Saturday.
The championship contest, third-place game and fifth-place game will all be played a different field at 3:35 p.m. Saturday.
“That will be good for them. They are so ready to play,” Henry said. “I think they’re tired of practice. They’re ready to see somebody else and compete against somebody besides their teammates every day.”
