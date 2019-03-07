Henderson State shoots past ECU

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Henderson State shot a blistering 57.9 percent from the field on Saturday afternoon and hit 11 3-pointers to out-gun East Central 91-82 on Senior Day at the Duke Wells Center.
With the win, the Reddies (18-10, 13-9) locked up the No. 5 seed in the Great American Conference Tournament next week in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. East Central (16-11, 13-9) will compete as the No. 6 after the loss and will face Oklahoma Baptist at 8 p.m. Friday in a first-round matchup.
The Reddies' 18 regular season wins are the most for the program since 2006-07 and their 13 conference wins are the most since the inception of the GAC.
The Reddies had four players score in double figures in their second-best shooting game of the season. Rel Johnson had a team-high 20 points and was 5-for-7 from 3-point range, while Joshua Jones hit on 8-of-11 shots to finish with 19 and five assists. Chris Parker also had five assists to go along with his 15 points, and Mike Fofana chipped in a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Henderson got out to a 14-6 advantage in the game's opening minutes behind four 3-pointers, but ECU answered with a 14-0 run to quickly go in front 20-14 at the 12:38 mark of the first half. That Tiger surge was started by a 3-pointer from Jamey Woods and Camron Talley had six points during the run.
The rest of the period was all Reddies, as HSU out-scored the Tigers 31-10 over the final 12 minutes to seize a commanding 45-30 lead at the break. Henderson shot 59 percent in the opening half and held the Tigers to just a 29 percent clip from the floor.
East Central made several pushes in the second, where the Tigers shot 57.1 percent, but the Reddies had an answer each time, as they never let ECU close the gap to less than nine points.
Jones and Johnson were particularly good for HSU down the stretch, as they scored 12 and 11 points in the second half, respectively, to help keep the Tigers at bay and power Henderson to a big win.
As a team, the Reddies out-rebounded the Tigers 36-30 and got 38 bench points to just 17 for ECU.
Talley finished with 25 points and was 8-for-8 free throw line for the Tigers. He finished the 2018-19 regular season with 1,317 career points.
Da'Rion King added 16 points and five rebounds for ECU. Jalan Brown also scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting and had nine rebounds.
Tylor Arnold also reached double figures with 15 points and had three rebounds, three assists and four steals.
