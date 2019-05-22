OKLAHOMA CITY — Latta High School graduate Parker Henderson has helped Southwestern Christian University earn a spot in the NCCAA World Series.
Southwestern Christian University defeated College of the Ozarks (Missouri) 17-7 and captured the NCCAA Central Region Baseball Tournament crown last week at Eagle Field at Dolese Park.
The regional title is SCU’s first in program history and secured the Eagles’ spot in the NCCAA World Series for a fourth consecutive season. The Eagles (43-16) have appeared in the semifinals of the NCCAA World Series in each of the past two seasons.
SCU will enter the NCCAA World Series as the No. 1 seed and will begin pool play today at the J.B. “Red” Owens Sports Complex in Easley, South Carolina. The Eagles face Toccoa Falls College in a 1 p.m. pool play matchup.
Henderson — the team’s catcher — led off the sixth inning with a triple, and courtesy runner Taylor Thomas came home on a wild pitch to make the score 14-7. Mitchell Bryant bunted and scored Bo Hoeffken from third base later in the inning to make the score 15-7.
Henderson finished 2-for-4 in the game. He is batting .282 with one home run, four triples and five doubles to go with 28 RBIs and 38 runs scored.
