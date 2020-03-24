Help us decide which local restaurant will win March Madness

Since the real March Madness is now an afterthought thanks to that nasty COVID-19 disease, I’ve decided to create a bracket of my own.
Only my bracket won’t contain the 64 best college basketball teams. Nope, that wouldn’t work in this time of crisis.
I decided to let fans of the “Jeff Cali Sports Guy” Facebook page decide what the best restaurant in Ada is. (We’ve included a couple of Cinderella goodies from neighboring towns as well to fill out the bracket.)
The Jeff Cali Sports Guy graphics dude is James Brantley. He put together the bracket. So a shout out needs to go to him.
We decided to have a random generator determine all the matchups instead of having the tedious task of seeding the restaurants. It has created some awesome first-round matchups.
How it will work: The bracket will publish on the Jeff Cali Sports Guy Facebook page on Wednesday. Fans of the page (you have to like it!) will be provided a form to cast their vote for each first-round contest. Yours truly will break any ties. Voting will run through Friday at midnight. The round of 32 will be revealed next Tuesday in The Ada News and a new bracket and form will be published next Wednesday on Jeff Cali Sports Guy.
We’ll repeat that until we get a 2020 Sports Guy March Madness champion.
I figured this would be a good way to keep a lot of these restaurants in our thoughts during this time and have a little fun while we’re at it.
I’m in the prediction business, so following is my breakdown of each bracket — Top Left, Bottom Left, Top Right and Bottom Right.
Let the madness begin.
• Top Left Bracket: Thanks mostly to pepper jack bites and salt-and-pepper burgers, I love the Whip Dip to advance to the Sweet 16. Polo’s will be a very tough out in the second round.
I will also be rooting for Janice’s BBQ to make a push to the Sweet 16 out of this bracket. Love their hot links, catfish and pinto beans.
• Bottom Left Bracket: I’m riding Applebee’s to the Sweet 16 in this group. How could I not? I practically pay rent their since it’s Ada’s only stay-open-late restaurant. And those inexpensive late-night chicken wings keep me going — Blackened or Dry Rub please and all flats.
Oh random generator, what a first-round matchup you’ve created between Pigskin’s BBQ and Cowart’s. It’s an all-barbecue showdown. I have to give the edge to Pigskin’s, which also survives to the Sweet 16.
• Top Right Bracket: For me, Marcy’s Place in Coalgate and the Boomerang Diner presents a tough second-round matchup. Marcy Williams serves it all in her locally owned restaurant, but I do love me some Boomerang Diner too. I’m going to give Boomerang the edge due to those delicious half-price chili cheeseburgers I consume on Mondays.
I see the Asian Buffet making a run to the Sweet 16 as well out of this bracket.
• Bottom Right Bracket: To me, this is the toughest bracket of them all. You have Cali heavyweights Blue Moon, Oscar Chinese, Mazzio’s, Folger’s and plenty of other really good choices.
It looks like an epic second-round showdown between Oscar’s Chinese and Folger’s is on the horizon. I’ve got to advance Folger’s to the Sweet 16. Jimmy and Jerry Folger whip up a mean chili cheeseburger basket. My apologies to the Spicy Beef Lo Mein and great egg drop soup I thoroughly enjoy at Oscar’s.
I look for Blue Moon — with its cajun catfish Fridays, yummy steak fingers and one-of-a-kind fried green tomatoes to edge out Santa Fe and Nacho Biznez to make a Sweet 16 appearance.
Cali’s Final Four: Can little ol’ Whip Dip survive to the Final Four out of the Top Left Bracket? I think yes. I’m riding Applebee’s out of the Bottom Left Bracket.
I’m picking Boomarang Diner to upset both Asian food restaurants in this bracket — the Asian buffet and Asahi Japanese Hibachi to advance from the Top Right Bracket.
I’m riding Folger’s and those great burgers to survive and advance in the Bottom Right Bracket.
The champ: Gibe me Applebees over Whip Dip and Folger’s over Boomerang Diner. And I’ll give Jimmy and Jerry the nod for the championship!
I wouldn’t bet on these picks, but I hope our readers enjoy participating.
