East Central University Athletic Director Matt Cole announced that Heather Hurt has been elevated to interim head coach of the women’s basketball program.
After a long career as an assistant coach with the women’s basketball team, Hurt will take the helm of the Tigers and look to lead the team to new heights.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the interim head coach and lead this gifted group of student-athletes,” Hurt said. “I appreciate President Godwin and Coach Cole showing faith in me and giving me this opportunity.”
Hurt is moving into the role after Cole announced he will be stepping down as head coach to take the position as ECU Director of Athletics.
“I couldn’t be more proud of what our program represented over the last nine years,” said Cole. “As my basketball career comes to an end, I’m excited to watch the beginning of Heather Hurt’s head coaching career.”
Hurt was named the assistant women’s basketball coach at ECU in 2014 and was the top assistant on the Tigers’ staff for the last nine seasons.
“Heather has been a huge part of our successes and has mentored numerous All-GAC players,” said Cole.
During her time as an assistant at ECU, she helped the Tigers accrue more than 100 wins, achieve their third-best all-time season with a 21-8 record in 2018-19 and produced numerous All-GAC selections and an NCAA Division II statistical champion.
“I am excited to build on and continue the work we have put in this season,” Hurt said. “I have a passion for this team and I’m excited to guide them on the court and in the classroom.”
Prior to becoming a leader on the coaching staff, Hurt made her mark as a leader on the court for Hutchinson Community College, Wichita State University, and Emporia State University.
She spent two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at ESU where she helped the team to two NCAA Sweet 16 appearances and two Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament titles.
Before assuming a coaching role at ESU, Hurt spent one season playing for the Hornets where she led the team with 14.0 points per game and added 3.6 rebounds per outing. The All-MIAA Second Team selection shot .403 from the field and .359 from beyond the arc. She helped ESU to the NCAA Central Regional Championship game and was named to the 2012 All-Central Regional Tournament Team.
While playing for HCC, Hurt became the school’s first two-time NJCAA All-American and helped the team to the NJCAA nationals. She set HCC’s all-time scoring record with 1,072 points and holds the Blue Dragons records for career free-throw percentage (.853) and freshman free-throw percentage (.870).
Hurt earned a Master of Science degree in Health, Physical Education & Recreation in May 2014 and a Bachelor of Science in Business (Marketing) in December 2012 from Emporia State. She also earned an Associate in Arts from Hutchinson Community College in May 2010.
“ECU is a special place to me,” said Hurt. “I look forward to continuing my coaching career now as a head coach in the place I first started my coaching career nine years ago.”
Hurt is married to Vanoss High School basketball head coach Jonathon Hurt. They have one son, nine-month-old Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.