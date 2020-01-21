SEMINOLE — Tatum Havens saved the day for the Ada Lady Cougars.
Havens hustled for a rebound and hit a short basket from the baseline as time was running out to give Ada a pulsating 48-47 win over Seminole on the road Friday night.
It was Havens’ lone basket of the game but it was her seventh rebound of the night.
Ada, ranked No. 15 in Class 4A, improved to 10-3 on the year, while Seminole dropped to 6-6.
“Great teams learn to play in adverse situations. We faced some adversity tonight on top of not playing well. It was an ugly game, but we somehow came out with a win,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “We need to get better and finish games better that we are supposed to win.”
In the boys game, Jaxson Robison scored 21 points including a trio of 3-pointers and helped the Cougars sock Seminole 62-44. The boys contest was played first due to Seminole’s Homecoming ceremony.
The Cougars, No. 6 in Class 4A, improved to 9-3 on the season, while the Chieftains fell to 6-6.
GIRLS
Ada 48, Seminole 47
Ada led 42-35 with 5:12 left in the game and was still ahead 44-38 with 2:20 to play.
The Lady Chieftains then turned to a full-court press and Katyanna Andrews capped a 9-2 Seminole run with a jumper with just under 15 seconds left in the game that put the home team ahead 47-46.
Shayla Wofford missed a potential game-winner for Ada following a timeout, but Havens swooped in for the heroic rebound and score.
Landyn Owens led the Ada offense with 16 points, while Wofford followed with 13 points and six rebounds.
Amaya Frizell registered another double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Lady Cougars finished with 40 total rebounds, including 11 offensive boards.
Andrews finished with a game-high 19 points for the Lady Chieftains, while Holli Ladd also hit double digits with 13. Kennedy Coker hit three 3-pointers for nine SHS points.
BOYS
Ada 62, Seminole 44
The Cougars got off to a fast start, racing to an 11-1 lead out of the blocks.
Ada led 21-7 after the first quarter and 28-19 at halftime.
Robinson’s most exciting basket of the game came in the second period when Kaden Cooper threw the ball off the backboard and he went high in the air to grab the ball and slam it home.
Jake Shannon and Trey Havens both scored 12 points apiece for the Cougars. Shannon finished with a pair of 3-pointers, while Havens knocked down four shots off the bench from beyond the arc.
Cooper finished with six points, four rebounds and four assists.
Seminole got 12 points from Adam O’Daniel and 10 points from Cepado Wilkins.
Both Ada teams are back on the road tonight, at Durant.
