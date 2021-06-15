Harwell steps down as Ada Athletic Director

Just days after former Ada head football coach Chris Berus resigned to become the defensive coordinator for the Edmond North Huskies, Ada Athletic Director Bryan Harwell has left his duties.
Ada Superintendent Mike Anderson announced Harwell’s decision via email Monday afternoon.
It appears there is a direct connection between Berus leaving and Harwell stepping down.
“During the course of events last week, internal conversations began that addressed our athletic programs as a whole,” Anderson said in the email. “Those conversations centered around plans to provide as many options and as much flexibility as possible in identifying the next football coach at Ada High School. As a result, late last week Mr. Bryan Harwell stepped aside from his duties as Ada City Schools’ Athletic Director.”
Calls to try and get Anderson and/or Harwell to elaborate on the situation were not returned as of press time Monday.
Anderson spoke highly of Harwell, who was also a former Ada High baseball coach, in his announcement.
“Bryan’s contributions and loyalty to Ada High School Athletics is immeasurable and appreciated tremendously,” he said.
Ada head girls basketball coach Christie Jennings has shared some athletic director duties with Harwell and she and interim head football coach Wade Boyles will fill the gap until a new athletic director is named, according to Anderson.
Harwell will remain in his other current positions with Ada City Schools.
“Mr. Harwell will now have the opportunity to allocate more time to his role as the Executive Director of Human Resources and his central office duties will expand considerably,” Anderson said. “Among other duties, Mr. Harwell will assume the role as the Director of Ada City Schools’ Principal and Teacher Residency Program. I feel strongly that these changes will provide a wide range of options in moving forward in our efforts to improve all District programming.”
