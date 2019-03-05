Hartshorne survives Garrett's hot hand to turn back Latta

SHAWNEE — No. 2 Hartshorne survived a 3-point shower by Latta senior Shelby Garrett in a narrow 46-43 win over the fifth-ranked Lady Panthers in a Class 2A Area Tournament championship clash Friday night at Shawnee High School
Hartshorne advanced to this week’s state tournament with a 26-1 record, while Latta fell to 23-6. Since the Lady Miners lost in the semifinals of the 2018 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic, they have now won 17 straight games. Hartshorne had defeated three previous playoff foes by a combined score of 182-52 before holding off Latta at the buzzer.
The Lady Panthers got a rare 3-point basket from Carson Dean to open the third quarter that gave Latta a 24-19 lead. The Lady Panthers then went ice cold, and Hartshorne took advantage.
During an 0-for-9 slump by Latta, Hartshorne went on a 14-0 run. After two free throws by Jaycee Kitchell to open the fourth quarter, the Lady Miners had turned their deficit into a 33-24 lead.
Hartshorne still led 40-31 with 1:48 left before Garrett gave the Lady Miners a scare. She swished four long 3-pointers in the final 90 seconds of the game and nearly brought the Lady Panthers all the way back.
However, Kitchell hit 6-of-8 free throws for her club during that span, and it was just enough to keep Latta at bay.
Garrett’s final triple came with just over five seconds left in the game that got Latta within 45-43.
Kitchell hit the first of two free throws with 4.1 ticks left, but missed the second, and Emma Epperly snagged the rebound for Latta. She gave the ball to Garrett, who dribbled two steps past the half-court line and threw the ball toward the basket. But the shot was just off the mark, allowing Hartshorne to survive the furious LHS rally.
Garrett hit five total 3-point shots to lead Latta with 15 points. Epperly contributed 13 points and six rebounds but was limited to three points over the final two quarters.
Macy Smith hit a pair of treys for six points, while Carson Dean added five points and six rebounds. Chloe Brinlee rounded out the LHS scoring with four points before fouling out.
Kitchell finished with a game-high 21 points, including an 11-of-15 effort from the free-throw line. The Lady Miners were a combined 17-of-24 from the charity stripe compared to a 3-of-8 showing by Latta.
Moore hit four 3-pointers for Hartshorne and finished with 13 points.
