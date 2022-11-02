Hartshorne pulls away from Allen in second half

HARTSHORNE — The host Hartshorne Miners broke open a tie game and outscored Allen 24-0 in the second half and pulled away for a 37-13 win.
Hartshorne improved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in District A-6 action, while Allen fell to 6-3 and 3-2.
Allen hosts Mounds Friday night to wrap up the regular season.
Hartshorne scored first on a 3-yard run by Brett Lindley. Tre Grippanado kicked the PAT to put the host ahead 7-0.
Allen answered when Quinton Walker scored from 5 yards out and Quinn Corum’s PAT kick tied the game at 7-7.
Early in the second quarter, Corum snuck into the end zone from the 1 but he missed the PAT, leaving Allen on top 13-7.
Jackson Moody tossed a 31-yard TD pass to Acetin Rowell just before halftime. But Allen blocked the PAT kick, leaving the score tied at 13-13 at halftime.
Hartshorne got a 73-yard kickoff return by Lindley to begin the third quarter. Moody scored on a two-point run to put the Miners on top 21-13.
Late in the third period, Moody found the end zone again, this time on a 3-yard run. Moody also scored on his second two-point try of the game to extend the HHS advantage to 29-13.
Cody Sanders helped the home team ice the game with an interception return for a touchdown. Moody tossed a pass to Lindley for two more points to make the final score 37-13.
The Hartshorne defense came up with four interceptions in the contest by four different players.
Allen actually out-gained the Miners 259 to 230.
Tagus Howard paced the Allen offense with 107 hard-earned yards on 22 carries. Corum added 50 yards on just three attempts.
Moody led the Hartshorne rushing attack with 106 yards on 18 carries.
Bodrey Goodson led the Allen defense with eight tackles and Walker was next with seven stops.
