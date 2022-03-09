Harris wins another GAC Pitcher of the Week award

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — East Central University softball redshirt junior Taia Harris was named the Great American Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second-straight time after helping the Tigers (6-11, 4-2 GAC) to a series win over Northwestern Oklahoma State.
Harris picked up her third and fourth-straight victories in the circle and is now 4-0 against GAC opponents.
In two complete games, she allowed 12 hits and two runs, while walking just two and striking out 19. In her second game of the weekend, she struck out 10 batters, for her third game with 10-or-more Ks.
East Central hosted arch-rival Southeastern on Tuesday and are scheduled to head to Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee Friday and Saturday for a GAC weekend series.
The action will start at 5 p.m. on Friday followed by a 1 p.m. start on Saturday.
East Central won’t have another home contest until March when Arkansas-Monticello visits Tiger Field.
