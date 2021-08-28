ROFF — Danleigh Harris was masterful on the mound to get Roff started on the right track Tuesday afternoon in their own Roff Fastpitch Softball Tournament.
Harris struck out 14, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just one hit in Roff’s 3-1 win over Lexington.
Harris used just 85 total pitches in seven innings and 66 were strikes.
“That’s just Danleigh. She’s going to come out and throw strikes and she isn’t going to walk people. She’s tough to hit around,” said RHS head coach Jason Trimmer.
Roff, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 7-1 on the year and advanced to a winner’s bracket showdown against local rival Tupelo on Friday. The tournament continues today with the first contest set for 10 a.m. with the title game scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
“We’ll take a win any time we can get one. We’d like to hit the ball a little better than we are right now and score a few more runs. But the defense is solid and Danleigh’s throwing strikes. We can get a couple of runs and win ballgames if we’re making plays,” Trimmer said.
Harris now has 68 strikeouts and only seven walks in 54.2 innings of work this season.
Roff scored twice in the bottom of the second inning.
Kailyn Gore led off with a walk and Lillie McDonald was hit by a pitch. Sophie Eldred moved over the runners with a sacrifice bunt.
Gore scored on an RBI groundout by Shelby Ensey and Maddie Adair delivered a clutch, two-out RBI single to put the home team on top 2-0.
Roff added its final tally in the fourth when McDonald singled with one out, stole second and raced home on a two-out base knock by Shelby Ensey.
Chloe Eldred had Roff’s only other hit.
Lexington hurler Izzy Pack was solid in defeat. She struck out three, walked four, hit a pair of batters and allowed three earned runs in six innings of work.
Sliger, Tupelo shut out Davis
Tupelo ace Ava Sliger matched Harris with 14 strikeouts in the Lady Tigers’ 5-0 win over Davis in a first-round game.
Sliger didn’t walk a batter and scattered four hits in six shutout innings.
Carli Cox gave Sliger all the run support she would need with a three-run bomb in the bottom of the third inning.
Sliger helped her own cause with a two-out, two-RBI single in the fifth inning.
Tupelo managed six hits in the contest, including a 2-for-3 outing with a run scored by Kaylea Palmer from her leadoff spot.
Charlie Donaho was the losing hurler for the Lady Wolves. She struck out two, walked two and allowed five earned runs in five innings.
Tupelo and Roff met in a winner’s bracket showdown Friday night.
Asher dumps Wetumka
ASHER – Kaythryn Dixson went 3-for-3 from the plate and drove home a pair of runs and Makinzie Odell pitched a two-hitter Thursday as Asher routed Wetumka 12-2 in the Asher Tournament.
Asher (5-1) pounded out nine hits with Alexis Johnston going 2-for-3 with a triple, double and one RBI and Alexis Francis ended up 2-for-2 with a run-scoring double. Teammate Ryleigh Reeser finished 1-for-2 with a triple and three runs batted in.
Odell allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out a pair.
The game was deadlocked at 2-2 through three innings before the Lady Indians scored four times each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Asher played Allen in the tournament on Friday.
