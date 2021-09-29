SULPHUR — Don’t look now, but Roff ace Danleigh Harris is more than ready for regionals.
Harris struck out 13, walked none and allowed just four hits in seven innings to help Roff sink Sulphur 4-1 in a Monday road game.
The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 19-7 on the year, while Class 4A Sulphur dropped to 14-13.
Coach Jason Trimmer’s team will host a Class B Regional Tournament beginning at noon on Thursday that includes Caney, Pittsburg and Bennington.
Sulphur hurler Amera Garner was solid in defeat. She struck out five, walked four and allowed just two runs and two hits through six innings. Owen West tossed the seventh frame for the home team.
Camden Simon cracked a double for Roff, while Maddie Adair finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Harris had the other RHS hit. Kailyn Gore walked and was credited with two RBIs for the Lady Tigers.
Sulphur got a double from Carlee Cole and singles by Ally Dixon, West and Kinzi Adkinson.
In a Class B District title game last week, Roff blanked Mill Creek 12-0.
Harris struck out seven, walked one in a four-inning no-hitter to pick up the win. She also hit a two-run homer in the contest while Chloe Eldred finished 1-for-2 with a walk, a triple and two runs scored. Payton Owens and Shelby Ensey each had doubles for the Lady Tigers.
Stonewall breezes by Buffalo Valley
STONEWALL — Freshman ace Talise Parnell struck out 14 in Stonewall’s 10-4 win over Buffalo Valley on Monday.
Stonewall, ranked No. 16 in Class A, improved to 21-9 on the year, while the Lady Buffaloes — ranked No. 6 in Class B — dropped to 28-9.
Stonewall collected six hits by six different players. Kaylee Ford went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, while Jakobi Worcester finished 1-for-4 and drove in two runs. Aaliyah Reeves went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Lyndi Humphers also went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Parnell finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored, while Lily Wyche had the Lady Longhorns’ other base hit.
Parnell also turned in a strong pitching effort in Stonewall’s 7-1 win over Wilson in last week’s Class A District championship game. She struck out 12, walked two and allowed just one hit and on earned runs in a complete-game performance.
Freshman Jakobi Worcester led the SHS offense, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Stonewall meets Olive at 2 p.m. Thursday in a Class A Regional Tournament in Red Oak.
Tupelo squashes Sasakwa in district final
TUPELO — Ava Sliger tossed a shutout and Tupelo got a home run from Carli Cox in a 14-0 win over Sasakwa in a Class B District Tournament championship game last week in Tupelo.
The 12th-ranked Lady Tigers entered a Class B Regional Tournament in Turner with a record of 13-11.
Sliger struck out five, walked none and allowed just three hits in the five-inning gem.
Cox finished 3-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and four runs scored in a 15-hit THS barrage.
Raylee Jones went for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored, while Sliger helped her own cause by going 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two run scored.
Jade Ellis had three hits and three RBIs, while Kylee Watson went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Tupelo is off to a Class B regional at Turner that also includes Grandfield and Verden.
