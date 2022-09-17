Harris passes 900 career Ks in win at Maud

MAUD — Keela Scott scored on a bunt by Brianna Bess with one out in the top of the eighth inning and the Roff Tigers squeaked passed the host Maud squad 5-4 in a Thursday night road game.
The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 17 in Class B, improved to 9-13 on the year, while No. 19 Maud dropped to 17-9.
It was not only a big win for coach Jaden Shores’ team with the playoffs looming but it was a big night for Roff ace Danleigh Harris. The RHS senior passed 900 strikeouts for her stellar career. She whiffed 16 batters in the sellar, eight-inning outing to push her career mark to 907. Harris walked only one batter, hit two and allowed just three earned runs in the contest.
Chloe Eldred led a six-hit RHS offense, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Scott finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored, while Bess ended up with two RBIs and scored once. Harris, Shelby Ensey and Kendra Kirk also had hits for the visitors.
Reese Street led Maud at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Maddie Dustman finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Maud, while Amerikus Street also had a pair of hits for the home team.
Roff travels to Wayne at 4:30 p.m. Monday before hosting a Class B District Tournament that involves Sasakwa and Calvin at noon on Thursday.
