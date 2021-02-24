Harris leads Allen past Wister in Class A

SHAWNEE — The Allen Lady Mustangs were in a dogfight for a quarter in their Class A Regional battle with Wister Monday at North Rock Creek High School.
Senior Hannah Harris made sure it wouldn’t be close in the end.
Harris erupted for a game-high 26 points and Allen pushed past the Lady Wildcats 57-37.
The 20th-ranked Lady Mustangs improved to 12-9 on the year and needed a win over Quinton — the team that knocked them into the loser’s bracket — on Monday to advance to the Class A Area Tournament which begins Thursday at Shawnee High School.
Monday’s game certainly didn’t start Allen’s way as Harris and post player Maggie Yarbrough picked up three fouls apiece in the first quarter.
“It was a rough start,” admitted Allen head coach Dottie Slabaugh. “We got into early foul trouble.”
Allen led just 13-12 after the first quarter but Emily Sells hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put Allen ahead 27-18 at halftime.
“That gave us good momentum starting the third quarter,” Slabaugh said.
Sells finished with 17 points for Allen.
The Lady Mustangs outscored Wister 10-7 in the third quarter before finishing the game on a decisive 20-12 surge. Harris never fouled again.
“Harris came back with a strong offensive second half, playing smart and not picking up any additional fouls,” Slabaugh said.
Sophomore Macyee Davis gave the locals a spark of the bench with eight points.
“Macyee Davis gave us good minutes for rebounds and steals and picked up eight points along the way,” Slabaugh said.
Wister was led by Kate Hammons with 17 points and Kinlee Bell with 13.
