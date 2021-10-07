ROFF — Junior Danleigh Harris is in the midst of a dominant stretch in the circle for the Roff High School softball team and it couldn’t have happened at a better time.
Harris has thrown six consecutive shutouts for the Lady Tigers as they head to the Class B State Tournament beginning Thursday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
No. 2 Roff will meet No. 7 Turner at 1:30 p.m. in a first-round matchup. Other first-round contests include No. 3 Whitesboro versus No. 6 Buffalo Valley at 11 a.m.; No. 1 Moss versus No. 8 Arnett at 4 p.m.; and No. 5 Hammon versus No. 4 Lookeba-Sickles at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Tigers defeated Mill Creek 12-0 in a Class B district tournament title game to start the shutout streak. After blanking Sulphur 4-0, Harris didn’t allow a run in the Class B Regional Tournament. Roff beat Caney 10-0, blanked Pittsburg 9-0 and beat Caney again 8-0.
Roff head coach Jason Trimmer said it’s been Danleigh and defense that have his team rolling at the right time.
“Danleigh is a special talent who makes an enormous impact on the game. I feel like we have the advantage each time we take the field when she’s in the circle,” Trimmer told The Ada News Tuesday afternoon. “As dominant as she’s been we’ve played some great defense behind her.”
In a tune-up game on Monday, Roff edged Class 3A state contender Coalgate 1-0 in nine innings.
Roff heads to the state tournament with a 23-7 record and has won 12 of its last 13 games. The Lady Tigers hope to become the first fastpitch softball team in school history to win a state title.
“Our girls are in the zone right now. We’ve got a lot of experience playing in the State tournament. What we have to do to contend this weekend is simply control our controllables,” Trimmer said. “We’re playing this week to be a first for our school and to make history for girls athletics.”
Roff 1, Coalgate 0
Harris struck out nine, walked just one batter and allowed eight hits in a stellar nine-inning performance.
The Lady Wildcats had won 11 out of their past 12 games coming into the state tournament tuneup game on Monday. Their only loss during that stretch was a 2-1 setback to Class 2A juggernaut Dale.
CHS ace Chloe Brown registered eight strong innings against Roff. She struck out eight, walked none and allowed just four hits and one earned run.
After the grueling first eight innings, Roff ended it quickly in the bottom of the ninth.
Maddie Adair led off with a base hit to right field and she sped home all the way from first base on an RBI double by Peyton Owens.
Roff’s other two hits came from Kailyn Gore and Harris, who hit a one-out double in the bottom of the fourth inning but was stranded.
Braedy Wardrope paced an eight-hit CHS offense, going 2-for-4 with a double. Jaci Lackey also had two hits for the Lady Wildcats.
Coalgate is scheduled to meet Kansas at 6:30 p.m. in the first round of the Class 3A State Tournament, also being hosted by Hall of Fame Stadium.
