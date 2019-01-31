There are bad losses. And then there’s the one that Christie Jennings and the Ada Lady Cougars suffered through Tuesday night against Harrah.
Ada had the ball with 9.2 seconds left and a two-point lead, but things unraveled shortly after that in a disappointing 48-47 setback to the Lady Panthers before a stunned crowd inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The Lady Cougars, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, have now lost four of their past five games to fall to 11-8 on the year. Harrah left town at 10-8.
In the boys game, Harrah couldn’t find a way to slow down Jackson Robinson, who erupted for a season-high 30 points in Ada’s 54-37 win.
The Cougars, No. 12 in Class 5A, got back over the .500 mark at 10-9, while the Panthers fell to 4-14.
Both Ada teams were scheduled to play at Lone Grove Saturday, but athletic director Bryan Harwell emailed The Ada News Wednesday afternoon and said those contests have new been canceled.
GIRLS
Harrah 48, Ada 47
Ada led 47-43 after Dixie Redman hit two free throws with 24.3 seconds left.
Savanna Fish answered for Harrah with a putback with 9.6 ticks remaining that trimmed the Ada lead to 47-45.
The Lady Cougars turned the ball over during the ensuing inbounds play, and no time ran off the clock. Harrah used a timeout.
The Lady Panthers got the ball in to Katie King on the baseline, and she threw it toward the basket as she drew contact on the play. She was fouled, the ball found the bottom of the net and her three-point play put Harrah on top 48-47 with eight seconds to play.
Ada got the ball to Landyn Owens, who was dribbling down the sideline. But just as she crossed half court, the ball bounced off her leg into the hands of Harrah’s Tionna Cooper, who dribbled out the rest of the clock.
Stunner.
“That was unbelievable,” said a mystified Jennings. “I don’t know that I’ve ever been involved in a game that ended like that. I don’t have a lot of words other than I’m very frustrated.”
Ada committed 23 turnovers on the night and two fewer probably allows the home team to escape with a victory.
“We were careless with the basketball. We didn’t follow our scouting report or game plan very well. We played hard all night and that kept us in the game, but we were not smart,” Jennings said. “We are going back to work tomorrow and get better.”
Harrah held a slim 23-22 lead after a seesaw first half, but the Lady Panthers scored the first eight points of the third quarter to build a 31-22 lead.
Ada responded with a 12-3 surge and knotted the score at 34-all on a basket and a free throw by Alex Hamilton late in the third period.
The teams started to trade leads early in the fourth quarter before King drilled a 3-pointer and then hit two free throws to put the Lady Panthers on top 43-38.
Ada answered with a basket inside by Shayla Wofford and five points from Owens — two on a strong baseline drive to the basket and a 3-pointer with 1:41 left that gave the Lady Cougars a 45-43 advantage and set up the wild final seconds.
Owens led the Ada offense with 15 points, while Amaya Frizell, who was battling sickness throughout the contest, added 14 points. Tatum Havens hit a pair of 3-pointers, scored nine points and grabbed a game-high seven rebounds for the hosts.
King scored 20 points to go with four rebounds and four steals for Harrah. Kambri Ingraham also hit double digits for the visitors with 10 points.
BOYS
Ada 54, Harrah 37
Robinson scored on seemingly effortless drives to the basket, sank four 3-pointers and sank 13-of-19 field goals. His big night also included six rebounds and three blocked shots.
“He shot it well. They gave him space and when you do that, he’s deadly,” said Ada head coach Garland Parks.
The Cougars’ last four games — three of them losses — had been decided by six or fewer points. Parks said a 15-point win might be just what the doctor ordered.
“It was good to get a win — one that didn’t come down to the final play,” he said with a laugh. “We needed a win like this. We need to get some confidence before it’s time for the playoffs.
Ada used a 10-0 run to end the first quarter and start the second to build an early 24-10 lead. That surge was capped by a baseline drive by Cody Smith and a basket inside by Tyler Gilliam.
The Cougar led 29-16 at halftime after shooting 13-of-21 (61.9 percent) from the field.
Ada led 41-29 after three quarters and after a Jake Shannon putback at the 5:35 mark of the fourth period, the AHS lead had ballooned to 48-31.
No other player joined Robinson with double figures. Trey Havens hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points, while Smith and Gilliam added six points each.
Nolan Fox led Harrah with 18 points, while Jeff Roberson followed with nine.
Parks would like to see the Cougars get on a roll before diving into the Class 5A Boys West Area that includes No. 2 Del City, No. 3 El Reno, No. 6 Lawton Eisnehower, No. 8 Lawton Mac, No. 16 Piedmont, No. 19 Duncan and No. 20 Noble.
“We definitely fell on the tough side. We certainly have our work cut out for us. These next couple of weeks we have to make some strides and get better,” Parks said.
