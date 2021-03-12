Harley Davison perfect on the mound in Tupelo win

TUPELO — Harley Davidson threw three perfect innings in Tupelo’s 12-0 run-rule victory over Coleman at home Tuesday night.
The Tigers improved to 2-0 with the victory.
Davidson struck out the first eight batters he faced before getting a groundout from the last Coleman hitter.
Tupelo got six hits from six different batters.
Cody Airington blasted a three-run homer, walked twice and scored two runs from the top of the THS lineup.
Taecyn Meek and David Weller both slapped doubles for the home team. Weller scored two runs.
Bills finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Tigers, while Harley Davidson went 1-for-1 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored. Peyton Bills finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Tupelo travels to Rattan today at noon and will host Rock Creek at 11 a.m. on Monday.
