SHAWNEE — The No. 7 seed East Central University women’s basketball team saw the 2022-23 season come to an end, falling 63-54 in a tough battle against No. 2 seed Harding University in the Great American Conference Championship quarterfinals Thursday afternoon at FireLake Arena.
The loss ended ECU’s season with an 11-16 overall record. Harding improved to 24-6 and will meet the winner of the No. 3 Henderson State-No. 6 Ouachita Baptist game Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at FireLake Arena.
“We fought hard until the very end,” Interim Head Coach Heather Hurt said. “Shots did not fall for us. We gave great effort to rebounding and tried to keep them off the glass. Not the ending we wanted, but we played hard every single minute and tried to be our best.”
Harding has 24 wins for only the third time in the NCAA era (since 1997) and the fifth time in program history.
Junior Sage Hawley, the GAC Player of the Year, led Harding with 21 points and 13 rebounds. It was her 38th career double-double and her school-record-tying 19th of the season. Hawley scored more than 20 points for the 23rd time in her career and 14th this season.
Sophomore Kendrick Bailey made three critical 3-pointers in the game and scored 14 points.
Both teams shot poorly in the first half, and East Central led 21-19 at the break. It was the lowest-scoring first half for the Lady Bisons this season and the fewest points scored in the first half since posting 18 at Southern Nazarene on Jan. 8, 2022.
The third quarter proved crucial for the Lady Bisons. Harding scored the first seven points of the period and outscored East Central 21-9 to take a 40-30 lead into the final quarter. The Lady Bisons shot 8-of-17 and limited the Tigers to 3-of-15 shooting.
East Central trimmed Harding’s lead to 45-43 with 5:26 left on a free throw by former Vanoss High School standout Emily Wilson, but Bailey drained a 3-pointer from the right wing on the next trip and Harding led by at least three the rest of the way.
Six late free throws pushed the Lady Bison lead to nine points twice.
Harding shot 48% from the field in the second half after shooting only 21% in the first 20 minutes.
The first quarter was a defensive struggle. Harding did not score on its first 11 possessions and made its only field goal of the first quarter on Jacie Evans’ driving layup with 2:59 left in the quarter. East Central led 6-2 at that point.
East Central missed its next seven field-goal attempts and shot only 3-for-14 in the quarter, leading 7-5 after one period. Harley Harbour hit two free throws with 0.7 seconds left in the quarter to cut East Central’s lead to two points.
Harding tied the game at 7-7 early in the second, but East Central scored the next seven points to take a 14-7 lead. The Lady Bisons answered with five straight, and the teams exchanged baskets down the stretch.
Mackenzie Crusoe and Kennedy Cummings led the Tigers in double-figures. Crusoe scored 17 points going 6-for-17 from the field and was just shy of a double-double with nine boards. She is now only 56 points away from the 1,000-point club.
Cummings had 12 points going 6-for-9 from the floor while adding four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.
The game was the last for Tiger seniors Izzy Cummins, Gabby Cummins, and Emma Epperly.
Izzy finished her career with 645 points, 262 rebounds, 110 steals, and 1,949 minutes played. Gabby finished her career playing in 92 games and totaling 112 rebounds, 32 assists, and 29 steals. Epperly — a former Latta High School player — finished her first and last season with the Tigers playing in 23 games and recording 81 points, 42 rebounds and 16 assists.
———o———
Note: The Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
