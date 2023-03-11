Harding, Oklahoma Baptist named women's track favorite

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – On Thursday, the Great American Conference announced the results of its 2023 men’s track & field preseason coaches’ poll. Harding and Oklahoma Baptist each received five first-place votes and 77 points to tie atop the poll.
Oklahoma Baptist edged Harding by eight points to win the 2022 GAC Championships. The Bison return 2022 GAC individual champions Mary McKey, Sophia Strange and Anisha Henderson. McKey won both the 100-meter and 400 hurdles. Strange took first in the 10,000-meter run and Henderson won the long jump.
East Central was picked to finish at the bottom of the GAC standings.
The Lady Bisons bring back three 2022 GAC field event champions. Brylan Williams won the high jump, Sierra White claimed the pole vault title and Jenna Akins took first in the triple jump.
Southern Arkansas matched its third-place finish from the 2022 GAC Championships with a third-place result in the preseason poll. The Muleriders’ Kailyn Thomas returns after winning the discus.
Arkansas Tech edged Ouachita Baptist and Northwestern Oklahoma State for fourth place. The Golden Suns’ Morganne Browning garnered the program’s first conference championship when she won the 300-meter steeplechase.
The Tigers won the program’s first cross-country title in November. Taylor Koeth, Jaci McGregor and Katelynn Nachtigal made the First Team.
Northwestern’s Brianna Brantley became the first Ranger to win a running event at the GAC Championships when she captured the 100-200 double. She became the fifth woman to win both sprint events at a single GAC Championship.
Southern Nazarene, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Southwestern Oklahoma State and East Central rounded out the poll.
Last season, ECU finished eighth at the 2022 Great American Conference Championships in Shawnee.
ECU returns eight participants from last season, including top performer Abigael Kemboi who finished third in the 1,500 meters (4:52.60) at the GAC Championships.
The Tigers also return Jaclyn Robertson, who represented ECU as a GAC Elite Scholar-Athlete. The award is given to student-athletes competing in the championships with the highest GPA.
The East Central University women’s track & field team will open the 2023 season on March 10-11 at the Hendrix College Alumni Open in Conway, Arkansas.
Harding will host The 2023 GAC Championships with all six teams competing from Thursday, May 4 through Saturday, May 6.
NOTE: ECU Sports Information director Sydney Dungen contributed to this report.
