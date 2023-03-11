Harding first, ECU fourth in GAC men's track poll

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — On Thursday, the Great American Conference announced the results of its 2023 men’s track & field preseason coaches’ poll. Harding collected four first-place votes to enter the season as the favorite.
East Central landed in the fourth spot.
The Bison claimed the 2022 GAC Championships, its second in program history. They return four GAC individual champions in Dakarai Bush, Antiwain Jones, Tad Kirby and Nikolasz Csokas. Bush won the Championship MVP award after he won the 200-meter dash and the 110 hurdles. He added a second-place showing in the 400. He also ran on both relays. The 4x100 team took third and the 4x400 team finished second. Jones won the high jump, Kirby took first in the long jump and Csokas captured the title in the triple jump.
Oklahoma Baptist received two first-place votes and placed second in the voting. The Bison return a pair of 2022 GAC champions in Maxamillian Wheeler, who won the steeplechase and Matthew Higdon, who took first in the hammer throw.
Southern Arkansas finished third followed by East Central. The Muleriders’ Ja’Kamron Zackery won the discus competition at the GAC Championships. ECU’s Amos Pkiach swept the distance events last season as he won the 1500-, 5000-, and 10,000-meter runs. Oliver Kiptoo qualified for the NCAA Cross Country National Championships in December.
Last season, ECU finished fourth, out of six teams, at the 2022 Great American Conference Championships in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
The Tigers return eight participants from the 2022 season, including top performer Amos Pkiach, who claimed three individual titles in the 1500-, 5000-, and 10,000-meter runs.
Cross country standout Oliver Kiptoo will be joining the ECU track & field team this year after qualifying for the 2022 NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships in December.
The East Central University men’s track & field team will open the 2023 season on March 10-11 at the Hendrix College Alumni Open in Conway, Arkansas.
Ouachita Baptist and Southern Nazarene rounded out the poll.
Harding will host The 2023 GAC Championships with all six teams competing from Thursday, May 4 through Saturday, May 6.
NOTE: ECU Sports Information director Sydney Dungen contributed to this report.
