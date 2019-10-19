Harding edges ECU soccer team 2-1

SEARCY – The Harding women’s soccer team won its second straight Great American Conference game Thursday, when it defeated East Central 2-1 at the Stevens Soccer Complex.
Harding improves to 5-6-1 overall and 4-2-0 in the GAC. East Central falls to 3-7-0 overall and 1-3-0 in the GAC.
The Tigers scored first when senior Alexis Castillo took a free kick from 30 yards out that went over HU goalkeeper Jessica Woessner’s hands at the 20:34 mark. It was Castillo’s first goal of the 2019 season.
Madison Massoth converted a penalty kick for Harding in the 28th minute to knot the score at 1-1. It was her second goal of the season.
Harding’s Parker Smitherman sent a ball up the left side that found teammate McKenna Moore for a goal at the 29:29 mark that gave the Bisons a 2-1 edge. It was Moore’s first collegiate goal.
East Central had 18 shots, and 10 were on goal. Alexis Castillo led the Tigers with four shots, three on goal.
East Central junior Mollie Nance played all 90 minutes in goal, stopping three shots.
Sophomores Lorianne Baugh and Alexis Perez each added three shots for the Tigers.
The Tigers will wrap up their fall break road trip at 11 a.m. today against Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
