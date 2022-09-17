Hard Rock tennis tournament planned for Sunday, Sept. 25

The annual Hard Rock Tennis Tournament has moved to the fall.
The 2022 Hard Rock Tennis Tournament is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Ada Tennis Center. Regisration is scheduled for 1 p.m. with the action to start shortly after that is completed.
Entry fee is $5 per player and a new, unopened can of tennis balls.
Both a Men’s and Women’s bracket will feature a blind draw, pairng experienced players with less experienced partners.
The coveted Hard Rock trophies will be awared for first and second place in both main draw and consolation play.
For more information, contact local tennis guru Bill Nelson at (580) 320-4700.
