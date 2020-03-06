Gutter thoughts were running through our heads this week

Happy second week of March bowling family and friends.
Bowling scores this week were all over the spectrum. Some bowlers complained of not being able to find their marks, while others were ecstatic to not only find their marks, but to bowl exceptional games.
I was one of those who can relate to the comic posted with this column. No matter where I placed the ball, I could not find a place of consistency. Frustrations in trying to put one’s ball in the same place and getting different results each time, can cause “Gutter Language” or at least gutter thoughts.
All up and down the lanes, I watched as bowlers released the ball, then stood back and went through the following motions: pretending to kick the ball return, mouthing some inaudible words, slapping thighs, stomping feet, getting red faced and letting out some wild gasps. And of course, the list can go on for quite a while.
Yet on the same lanes were those who yelled excitedly, performed little “Happy Dances,” and high-fived all of those around them.
Fortunately, because we are a family-oriented league, the gutter language was kept in check.
So, bowlers, the month of March will provide you with five opportunities (five Mondays and five Tuesdays) to bowl those special scores and get the recognition you deserved for your hard work.
The March awards will be listed in the April 3 column. Remember, the scores you need to have your name listed on the LazerZone Achievement Board are: Men High Game 275, High Series 700 and Women High Game 200, Women High Series 600 And the Honorable Mention Board includes: Men High Game 250 High Series 600 and Women High Game 200 and High Series 500.
Baby Em needs help
Bowling Family we need your help again. And being the warm and caring family you are, I know you’ll rise to the occasion.
One of our bowlers — who bowls both Monday and Tuesday nights — has asked for your prayers for his daughter and new granddaughter. The baby was born last week at only 31 weeks. The baby girl weighs two pounds and 10 ounces. She is receiving intensive care and both parents are by her side.
Currently, Baby Em, is holding her own, but it’s a difficult fight for the little one.
Monday Night Mixers will be taking donations and sending prayers and cards to the family next Monday night (March 9). The family has not had a baby shower for this precious child, but we will plan one once the baby is released to come home.
Currently they are expecting at least nine more weeks of hospital stay. This is putting an enormous hardship on the family in the finances not to mention the emotional and mental stress related to having a baby in this type of care.
Please see either me, or Robbin George for any type of donations you’d like to share to help this family as well as more information on the baby’s progress. We will have cards available for anyone to sign showing support, prayers and well wishes.
No Tap is coming
Finally, bowlers, remember to mark your calendar for the American Legion Post 72 9-Pin No Tap tourney on March 15. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone there.
Don’t forget to Spring Forward on March 8.
Good Luck and great bowling to everyone.
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 26 of 36)
1 Misfits 24
2 B&S Construction 23
3 KaCee Bar 21.5
4 Splitz & Giggles 21.5
5 Gutter Done 21
6 Snap On 18
7 The Bowling Stones 18
8 Tatum Trucking 15.5
9 NAPA 15
10 Rob’s ProShop 12.5
11 Strike-A-Lacka 12
12 The Gutter Gang 11.5
13 Native Strikers 11
14 Spare Me 11
15The Replacements 11
16 Split Decision 9.5
Top Scores
Scratch game team: B&S Construction – 779, Rob’s ProShop – 729, Misfits — 727.
Scratch series team: B&S Construction – 2152, Rob’s ProShop – 2086, Misfits — 2062.
Men’s scratch game: James Ross – 256, Brian Beauchamp – 247, Bruce Fish — 236.
Men’s scratch series: Brian Beauchamp – 665, James Ross – 641, James McGinty — 627.
Women’s scratch game: Amy Villafranca – 188, Lisa John – 176, Derrek Thompson – 172.
Women’s scratch series: Skye Buck – 499, Derrek Thompson – 471, Lisa John — 463.
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 26 of 36)
1 Rob’s ProShop 71.5
2 R2D2 and C 63
3 Ben’s TV 56.5
4 Bronson’s Body Shop 54
5 D’JAVu 49
6 Pin Pals 43.5
7 Misfits 40
8 Bush 33.5
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Rob’s ProShop – 787, Bronson’s Body Shop – 767, Ben’s TV — 671.
Scratch series team: Rob’s ProShop – 2211, Bronson’s Body Shop – 2172, Ben’s TV — 1970.
Men’s scratch game: Robbin George – 299, Randy Goodman – 234, Ken Hoyle — 223.
Men’s scratch series: Robbin George – 769, Randy Goodman – 644, Ken Hoyle — 620.
Women’s scratch game: Teeoti Jimenez – 207, Gloria Pryor – 173, Tricia Rose – 167, Carey Brantley – 167.
Women’s scratch series: Teeoti Jimenez – 567, Gloria Pryor – 476, Carey Brantley — 472.
