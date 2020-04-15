Guthrie's Simpson named new OSSAA president

Guthrie superintendent Dr. Mike Simpson was named the next Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board president for the 2020-21 school year at its last meeting in late March.
Simpson is the current vice president.
The vote continues the board’s tradition of promoting the vice president. Leedey superintendent Rusty Puffinbarger now takes over as vice president.
Simpson will take over on July 1. He will replace Millwood superintendent Cecilia Robinson-Woods.
