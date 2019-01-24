BYNG — Sophomore reserve AJ Gustin buried a 3-pointer from the corner with just under a minute left to put Byng in front for good and help the Pirates turn back upset-minded Latta 40-35 Tuesday on Pink Out night before a nice crowd inside the Bill Koller Field House.
Byng, ranked No. 14 in Class 4A, improved to 14-4 on the year, while the Panthers dropped to 6-11.
“This was a fun game. We knew it was going to be a dogfight even though we had a good game against them the first time. It was a dogfight until the end,” said Byng head coach Cody Williams.
In the girls contest, the Latta Panthers used a strong defensive effort to smother the Lady Pirates 39-22.
The Latta girls, No. 5 in Class 2A, improved to 13-4, while Byng slipped to 11-10.
“Defensively, we were really, really good. We were contesting shots and didn’t give up too many second shots,” veteran Latta head coach Bruce Plunk said.
BOYS
Byng 40, Latta 35
Latta’s Randis Gray had just tied the game at 35-35 with a running bank shot before Gustin answered on the other end for the Pirates.
“It was a huge shot. AJ has really come on lately,” Williams said. “At the start of the year, he wasn’t getting much playing time. He got some confidence going ... and he’s really come in and gave up some huge minutes lately. I’m really proud of him.”
Latta called timeout with 42.4 seconds left and appeared determined to look for a game-tying 3-pointer. The Pirates defended the perimeter well, and Hyatt Hoppe finally forced up a long-range shot that was well off the mark.
The Panthers fouled Cale Eaton, who got two free throws to roll in with 10.3 ticks left to secure the outcome.
The game went back and forth the entire second half ,and neither team led by more than three until Eaton’s late free shots. There were nine lead changes and two ties over the final two quarters. It was Byng-Latta basketball at its finest.
The Panthers had Byng on its heels to start the game. The Panthers used a 7-0 run that included an inbound shot by Hayden Hoppe, a fast-break basket that turned into a three-point play by Gray that followed a Bryce Ireland steal and a layup by Lane Garrett with 6:57 left in the second quarter that gave the visitors an almost stunning 16-4 lead. The hosts were 2-of-14 from the field during that cool stretch.
Byng scored the final eight points of the quarter, including the final five by Eaton. He hit a 3-pointer and was then fouled with 1.1 seconds left while attempting another long-range shot and sank two free shots to trim the Latta advantage to 18-17 at halftime.
Williams said it was important that his Pirates survive Latta’s early onslaught and he even admitted that he and assistant coach BJ Echard saw it coming.
“We knew Latta was going to come out and really give us a punch this time. They came out on fire early, and we really had to respond,” he said. “I kind of got worried because I thought we were going to throw the basketball through the glass because we were so pumped up. We were really amped up. We had to show some mental toughness and get focused a little more.”
First-year Latta head coach Paxton Kilby said he wasn’t much into moral victories, but the close call by his squad showed how much it had improved from the start of the season.
“We’re getting better every day. They just keep fighting and keep getting better. If we keep doing that, I really believe we can catch fire here at the end and have something special happen. I think they believe that too,” he said.
Eaton led a balanced Byng offense with 11 points, while Tyer Walker and Theran Smith added nine points each. Smith also yanked down a game-high 11 rebounds and hit his second 3-pointer of the season midway through the fourth quarter that put the Pirates ahead 29-27.
Gray scored 12 to pace the Panthers, while Hyatt Hoppe hit three 3-point shots and finished with 11 points. Hayden Hoppe chipped in seven points for Latta.
Byng sank 10-of-13 free throws, while Latta finished 4-of-6 from the line.
GIRLS
Latta 39, Byng 22
Defense dominated the first half of the contest, as Latta led just 4-2 after one complete quarter that saw the two teams shoot a combined 2-of-16 from the floor.
Byng grabbed its only lead of the game when Krosby Clinton drilled a 3-pointer to start second-quarter scoring.
Shelby Garrett and Macy Smith (who played in her first varsity game inside the Bill Koller Field House since moving from Byng to Latta) hit 3-point shots late in the third quarter to help Latta build a 13-8 halftime lead. The Lady Pirates were still a cold 3-of-18 from the field over the first two periods.
Latta began to pull away with an 11-4 surge in the third quarter and carried a 24-12 lead into the final eight minutes.
LHS post player Emma Epperly, who had just two points through three quarters, went on a personal 8-0 run in the fourth frame to push the Latta lead to 37-15 after two free throws with 3:14 left. She finished with 12 points.
Garrett hit three 3-point shots and also scored 12 points, while Smith hit a pair of triples and finished with 11.
Carson Dean didn’t score but hustled for nine rebounds.
“Shelby and Macy were big tonight. Carson was an animal on the boards. She enforced her will on the defensive end, and that makes us tough,” Plunk said.
Chloe Brinlee scored four points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Clinton hit two treys and scored six points for Byng, while Kennedy Large added five points and 10 rebounds. Trenity Miller also scored five points for the hosts, while Britney Brooks-Teel followed with four points and six rebounds.
Both Latta teams are off to the 2019 Tishomingo Invitation today. The girls meet Madill at 4:30 p.m., with the boys battling the host Indians at 8:20 p.m.
While the Byng girls take a little break, the Pirates are headed to a loaded field at the 2019 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell. Byng meets Tuttle at 2:30 p.m. today in a first-round matchup.
