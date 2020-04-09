Gundy wants to have program back running May 1

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy wants a plan, and he’s already pushing one for Oklahoma State football.
With Stillwater’s current shelter in place declaration being through April 16 – which could be extended – Gundy said he is hopeful to return to some form of normalcy by the beginning of May in a teleconference Tuesday as his first interaction with the media since the NCAA and Big 12 Conference shut down sports for the remainder of the spring.
“How fast that can happen based on the tests that are available, I can’t say right now, but that’s the plan,” Gundy said. “We have to have a plan, and the plan right now is for them to start on May 1.
“It might get backed up two weeks. I don’t know, I can’t make that call, but if it does, we’ll start with the employees of this company, the ones that come in this building. Then we’ll bring the players in, and slowly but surely we’ll test them all in.”
He said they had 105 athletes on campus for spring football but sent most of them home – with only three remaining on the Stillwater campus. But he’s hopeful to have them all back soon and to be able to play football this fall.
With the majority of those dying from the coronavirus being of the older population and those with preexisting health issues, Gundy claimed those around the same age as his athletes could help fight COVID-19 – which Gundy referred to as “the Chinese virus” within a minute into his 20-minute opening statement – due to how healthy they are and their potential to build up antibodies.
“In my opinion, if we have to bring our players back test them, they’re in good shape, they’re all 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22 years old, and they are healthy. A lot of them can fight it off with their natural body,” Gundy said. “The antibodies and the build that they have, there’s some people that are asymptomatic. If that’s true, then we sequester them, and people say that’s crazy. No, it’s not crazy, because we need to continue to budget and run money through the state of Oklahoma.”
Even if Oklahoma State were to still keep campus closed to students – potentially extending the distance learning that the university has been doing since after spring break – Gundy believes it would still be possible to bring athletes back to campus to compete in the fall.
He mentioned if the NCAA were to change a rule already in place which prevents universities from having dorms dedicated solely to athletes, it could allow a way to truly sequester the athletes with a hope of preventing the spread of the virus if it is still lingering come next academic year.
“I’m not taking away from the danger of people getting sick. (If) you have the virus, stay healthy, try to do what we can to help people that are sick, and we’re losing lives, which is just terrible,” said Gundy, who made $5.1 million last year. “But the second part of it is that we still have to schedule and continue to move forward as life goes on and do everything we can to help those people.”
Gundy admitted during the scope of the teleconference that he had not had any conversations about the status of the university or sports with either OSU President Burns Hargis or Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby.
