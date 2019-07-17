Gundy flirts with idea of two-quarterback system

For the first time in five years, Oklahoma State will head into its fall camp with uncertainty as to who will be the starting quarterback.
A year after bluntly stating Taylor Cornelius would replace Mason Rudolph under center during the Big 12 Conference Football Media Days in Dallas, Cowboy coach Mike Gundy was unwilling to do the same.
Instead, the Cowboy coach is still trying to figure out, in a conference that is known for its quarterback play and explosive offenses, if his own quarterback, will be graduate transfer Dru Brown and redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders – both of whom redshirted last season behind Cornelius.
“Whenever we’re ready to name a starter based on him earning the job, we’ll do that,” Gundy said during Monday’s first day at the Big 12 media days. “I think if you look back at my history, we have named guys at times when people didn’t think we were going to name a starter because we felt like they earned the job, gave our team the best chance to be successful and win games.
“Both guys on our team right now have worked hard. We haven’t had anybody go ahead and take the reins at this particular point. So we’re ready for them to split reps. If at any time one becomes our starter, based on us feeling like they give us the best chance to win a football game, we will name a starter.”
But Gundy’s not going to commit to a starter just for the sake of naming one, either.
“I do know this, our team is confident in both young men. If neither one of them gives us any indication that they’ve taken the job prior to the first game, we will play both guys,” Gundy said. “I think that’s fair.
“So at this particular time, we don’t have anybody in place for that position, but we’ll certainly be looking in August.”
Gundy said during the one-on-one interview on Fox Sports that he is looking for the best candidate to distribute the ball to the plethora of skilled players on the offense. The large group is led by Biletnikoff Award finalist Tylan Wallace, who broke down the pair of signal-callers during a visit to the Fox Sports set.
“They both really understand the game of football,” the junior wide receiver said. “The thing with Spencer, he’s more of a raw talent kind of guy – a real athletic guy. And Dru, with him being older, just really understands football, so he know what he’s talking about. He knows how to read defenses.”
Whichever quarterback ends up under center, they may be expected to do a bit more with the offense than a year ago. According to Wallace, first-year coordinator Sean Gleeson is bringing a different approach to the upscale offense Oklahoma State has run and will continue to run.
“Coach Gleeson brings a different type of intensity to the offense,” Wallace said. “I feel that’s one thing we really need, as an offense. We’ve been kind of conservative, not really very aggressive, and I feel that he brings that to the offense.”
