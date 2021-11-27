Gundy doubtful about future of Bedlam series

Billy G. McGuire, 76, of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away Thursday, Nov 25th, 2021 in Tulsa. Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M., Wednesday, Dec. 1st, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Ada, Oklahoma. A family visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30th, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 7 P.M. at Est…