Gundy backs brother's decision to put family first

NORMAN — Each year Cale Gundy is faced with the scenario of trying to beat his brother, Mike, on the football field.
Cale is in his 21st season as an Oklahoma assistant coach, while Mike has been Oklahoma State’s head coach since 2005.
Cale met with reporters ahead of OU and OSU’s meeting in Stillwater on Saturday (7 p.m., FOX).
Q: Mike stayed behind last Friday when OSU traveled so he could watch his son play in the state semifinals. What was your reaction to that?
A: “That’s what he should do. He’s a dad, you know? We’ve got a lot of perks here. It’s pretty good being a college football coach. A lot of great things and opportunities most people don’t. But it is tough in the fall because you’re not with your children like most people are. Most of the time, it happens to be football. You know, around here when our boy was playing, especially on Sunday, a lot of kids play on Sundays here, we always went. Bob would let us go. Lincoln lets these guys go watch their kids during the week. If you can get away and it not interrupt exactly what we’re doing, Bob would always let us. It’s tough. Your son’s only going to be a high school football player or junior high football player once. He wasn’t missing anything. I think somebody said that half of them probably didn’t even know he was there, and it was probably true. They probably didn’t.”
Q: Did you hear Mike describe your option as the wishbone in the spread formation earlier this week?
A: “No, I don’t watch his press conference. But that’s what a lot of people do. You see guys in motion, you fake it to a guy or throw it out there. They do it. I watch them do it every Saturday. They do it just as much as we do, whether their quarterback carries it more or less or whatever.”
Q: What were your thoughts on Grant Calcaterra’s retirement from football?
A: “We’ve been very close, real close, with his mom and dad, Diane and Chris. It’s kind of like family. At the end of the day, he’s making the right decision. I know that’s hard. But you can’t put yourself in that position. There’s too many great things ahead of him in his life as a father and a husband and working. He’s doing the best thing for himself.”
Q: Does the way you guys have won several close games lately tell you anything specific about this group?
A: “I see the team coming together. You’ve got to credit Lincoln Riley and assistants and coach Grinch. I see some things, we see some things throughout the course of the week, we see individual players do certain things, how they handle themselves out on the field, body language, demeanor, and again, at the end of the day, you prepare them all week long. They’ve got to be ready from the shoulders up, and if they’re 100 percent locked in, they’re going to have a chance to be successful. It’s tough nowadays with everything that goes on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.