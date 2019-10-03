Grinch wants OU's defensive line to be more disruptive

NORMAN — LaRon Stokes was in a unique situation last December. He signed with Oklahoma despite no knowledge of who would be hired as its new defensive coordinator.
He knew Calvin Thibodeaux would be his position coach on the defensive line. But Stokes had no idea what scheme awaited after transferring from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Junior College.
That’s why it was nice to hear Alex Grinch call him personally after being hired, explaining how his single-gap front would allow the Sooners to play freely up front and rush the backfield.
“Once I found out about the defense, you hear ‘Oh, it’s D-line friendly.’ That makes everybody excited,” Stokes said. “You don’t have to sit down and take on blocks. It’s made for you to make plays.”
Only now, Grinch is asking for a return on his investment. He wants more of those plays.
The Sooners have made strides in becoming a more disruptive front, but Grinch has called himself a “TFL freak,” obsessive about tackles for loss.
He’s admittedly greedy. OU ranks No. 46 nationally with 27 tackles for loss on the year, but Grinch wants that to increase.
Last week’s game against Texas Tech especially didn’t meet his expectation — the Sooners made five tackles in the backfield.
“I’m not OK with that. And I don’t think they’re OK with that, which is good, so it’s not like you’re convincing a kid that somehow that’s acceptable,” Grinch said. “We need to make more plays in the offensive backfield. We need to find ourselves there more than five times. We need to find a way to make those plays.”
Grinch doesn’t require a set number, but he says double-digit backfield stops are realistic based on the style of his defense. It’s the same with sacks, where he wants 3-4 per game as long as it’s a conventional opponent that drops back regularly for passes.
Those standards explain why Grinch is antsy to see redshirt freshman Jalen Redmond make his next big developmental jump. Limited most of last season due to blood clot issues, Redmond leads OU with five tackles for loss through four games, and he’s still getting reintegrated.
Redmond opened eyes with his sack and two tackles for loss against UCLA, but he wasn’t as big of a factor last week.
“I think I look at him and I’m not realistic. I’m not realistic. I think he showed very well at UCLA, then I want him to have seven sacks this past weekend and 10 TFLs. That’s not realistic,” Grinch said. “I think he’s done a really good job. I think coach Thibs has done a really good job with him. I think that we haven’t seen his best football yet. I think he’s working his tail off. I think there’s not been any steps back physically or mentally or any of those things … But I think his best football is in front of him.”
Defensive end Ronnie Perkins is behind Redmond with four negative tackles, and he thinks his cohort is the third-fastest Sooner on the front line.
“That’s crazy for Jalen, he’s a big dude. He can be so light on his feet,” Perkins said. “I know he’s going through of those motions I had as a freshman, because this is his first time playing a whole season. I just try to talk to him, keep his head in it. But I see a lot of positive stuff about him, about his body language, how he approaches it.”
It’s not all hinged on Redmond. OU’s defensive line group is deeper than it’s been in years. It now has senior defensive end Kenneth Mann back, adding another piece to the puzzle. Grinch isn’t lowering his expectation anytime soon.
When Stokes hears the big numbers his coach wants, he feels it’s attainable. He feels most defensive linemen would prefer this system, but he didn’t have this luxury at NEO, which ran a multiple-gap front.
“It’s a d-line friendly defense,” Stokes said. “That’s why the standard is there and is high for us to make TFLs.”
Oklahoma at Kansas
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Place: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium | Lawrence, Kansas
Records/rankings: AP No. 6/Amway No. 4 OU (4-1, 1-0 Big 12); KU (2-3, 0-2)
Line: OU (-35)
TV: ABC
Radio: KADA FM-102.3
