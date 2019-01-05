Grinch expected to be next OU defensive coordinator

NORMAN — Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is expected to take Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator position, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.
“Alex Grinch is expected to become the next defensive coordinator at OU, per source. He was a semifinalist for the 2017 Broyles Award. Grinch worked wonders at WAZZU turning a defense ranked outside the top 100 into one ranked No. 34 by the time he left WSU,” Feldman said via his Twitter account.
Grinch, who helped turn around Washington State’s defense from 2015-17, spent one season with the Buckeyes. The 37-year-old Ohio native had become a hot name recently tied to OU’s vacancy.
OU coach Lincoln Riley indicated the move late Thursday, tweeting out an eyeball emoji usually reserved for verbally committed recruits. This time, it was perhaps an even bigger coup.
Grinch is a high-energy personality with a strong recruiting reputation. Washington State was 97th nationally in total defense when he took over in 2015; by the time he made the move to Ohio State, the Cougars were 16th.
